Watch: Biden Interrupted by Protester Just Seconds Into His Speech

President Joe Biden was interrupted shortly into his remarks to members of the United Auto Workers in Illinois on Thursday.

Biden was in Belvidere, northwest of Chicago, to celebrate the reopening of a Stellantis plant (the parent company of Chrysler) after the UAW and the big three U.S. auto manufacturers reached a tentative agreement following a weeks-long strike, NBC News reported.

Just seconds into his speech, a protester yelled out, “President Biden, you need to call for a cease-fire in Gaza!”

Members of the audience began booing the woman.

“No, no, no, let her go,” Biden responded. “It’s okay.”

President Biden’s remarks in front of United Auto Workers (UAW) union members were briefly interrupted by a protestor who yelled, “President Biden, you need to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.” Her protest was quickly drowned out by audience members chanting for President Biden. pic.twitter.com/wdb2482sjo — CSPAN (@cspan) November 9, 2023

The audience drowned out the protester with chants.

The president then continued on with his speech.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (8 Votes) No: 99% (677 Votes)

Earlier in the before leaving for Illinois, a White House reporter questioned Biden about the possibility of a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war.

“What are the chances of a Gaza cease-fire?” the reporter asked.

“None,” Biden answered. “No possibility.”

Reporter: “What are the chances of a Gaza ceasefire?” President Biden: “None. No possibility.” pic.twitter.com/Et3Uqj3zi9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 9, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firmly against a cease-fire, arguing that his country must destroy Hamas.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7,” Netanyahu said on Oct. 30.

🚨 BREAKING: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: “Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11. Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of October… pic.twitter.com/60DGprRdZs — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2023

CNN reported that the Biden administration said Thursday that Israel has agreed to daily four-hour pauses in military operations in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to flow in and civilians to flow out of the war zone.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.