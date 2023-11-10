Share
Watch: Biden Interrupted by Protester Just Seconds Into His Speech

 By Randy DeSoto  November 9, 2023
President Joe Biden was interrupted shortly into his remarks to members of the United Auto Workers in Illinois on Thursday.

Biden was in Belvidere, northwest of Chicago, to celebrate the reopening of a Stellantis plant (the parent company of Chrysler) after the UAW and the big three U.S. auto manufacturers reached a tentative agreement following a weeks-long strike, NBC News reported.

Just seconds into his speech, a protester yelled out, “President Biden, you need to call for a cease-fire in Gaza!”

Members of the audience began booing the woman.

“No, no, no, let her go,” Biden responded. “It’s okay.”

The audience drowned out the protester with chants.

The president then continued on with his speech.

Earlier in the before leaving for Illinois, a White House reporter questioned Biden about the possibility of a ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas war.

“What are the chances of a Gaza cease-fire?” the reporter asked.

“None,” Biden answered. “No possibility.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is firmly against a cease-fire, arguing that his country must destroy Hamas.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a cease-fire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the terrorist attack of 9/11, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities with Hamas after the horrific attacks of Oct. 7,” Netanyahu said on Oct. 30.

CNN reported that the Biden administration said Thursday that Israel has agreed to daily four-hour pauses in military operations in northern Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to flow in and civilians to flow out of the war zone.

 

 

