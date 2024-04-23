Americans must denounce the establishment media as Jesus denounced the worst of the Pharisees — and for the same reason.

In short, a modern brood of vipers with press credentials basks in self-righteous hypocrisy while serving the wicked.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Joe Biden condemned what he imagined to be both sides in the anti-Semitic protests that have unfolded at Columbia University in New York, thereby exhibiting the precise tone-deafness and moral bankruptcy of which establishment reporters falsely accused former President Donald Trump when they created the “fine people” hoax by distorting his comments following the 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, protests.

In a brief back-and-forth with reporters on Monday during an event in Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Virginia, Biden somehow managed to showcase the worst elements of his character and presidency, including a sanctimonious moral relativism rendered comical by extreme cognitive decline.

“Do you condemn the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses?” a female reporter yelled.

“I condemn the anti-Semitic protests. That’s why I’ve set up a program to deal with that,” the president replied.

A program? Seriously? Would anyone but a career-long establishment politician respond to a moral question by citing a “program” he allegedly created?

Then came the “both sides” remark.

“I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians. And their, how they’re being — ” Biden said, his words growing fainter to the ear and less intelligible just as the same reporter interrupted him with a follow-up question that probably saved him from another gaffe.

“Should the Columbia University president resign?” the reporter asked.

Biden apparently misheard and therefore bungled even that simple question.

“I didn’t know that. I’ll have to find out more about that,” he replied.

Reporter: “Do you condemn the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses?” Biden: “I condemn the antisemitic protests. That’s why I have set up a program to deal with that. I also condemn those who don’t understand what’s going on with the Palestinians.” Reporter: “Should the… pic.twitter.com/bW5j9Nde0v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 22, 2024

To put it mildly, the situation on intellectually and morally decayed Ivy League campuses did not warrant a condemnation of “both sides.”

On Sunday, for instance, a prominent rabbi warned that pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University had devolved into a scene of such intense anti-Semitic hatred that Jewish students should return home for their safety.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft responded by withdrawing financial support for the university, whose officials, according to one Jewish professor, have allowed or even encouraged conditions reminiscent of 1938.

No word on whether Biden condemned both Kristallnacht and those who did not understand the unfairness of the Versailles Treaty.

In any event, the president’s “both sides” moment reminded X users of the establishment media’s “fine people” hoax.

WATCH: When asked about anti-Semitic protests on college campuses, Biden says there’s very fine people on both sides pic.twitter.com/kyMcgUTNRS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2024

“Very fine people on both sides” Biden edition!! Will the media make a massive scandal out of this? Or will they only twist and manipulate Trump’s words? I wonder! pic.twitter.com/dCO67rBOpO — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) April 22, 2024

I really really really can’t believe Biden actually responded to antisemitic violence by condemning people who “don’t understand” the plight of Palestinians. This has become psychotic. — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 22, 2024

Recall that in 2017 a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, peacefully opposed the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Meanwhile, a detestable Unite the Right Rally attracted extremist miscreants, including neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

At a news conference, then-President Trump drew a clear distinction between the peaceful protesters and the extremist miscreants.

“You had some very bad people in that group,” he said of the extremists. “But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides.”

Trump then made it clear that he meant to defend people who sought to protect statues of American icons, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

He did not defend racists.

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists because they should be condemned totally,” Trump said. “But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly.”

Moments later, as if to prove the point, a female reporter posed an astonishing question.

“I’m sorry. I just didn’t understand what you were saying. Are you saying the press has treated white nationalists unfairly?” she asked right after Trump twice had specifically excluded white nationalists from the group of “fine people” he defended against press mistreatment.

“No. There were people in that rally — and I looked the night before — if you look, they were people protesting very quietly the taking down of the statue of Robert E. Lee,” he said before again denouncing neo-Nazis and white nationalists as “rough, bad people.”

For those in need of a reminder, here was Trump in his own words:







He could not have said it more clearly. Trump condemned neo-Nazis and white nationalists while defending peaceful protesters who sought to protect the Lee statue.

Does the mainstream media intentionally protect Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (52 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But the establishment media spent years distorting his words and pushing the hoax. Congress held hearings on white nationalism. Biden even piously cited those Charlottesville comments as the inspiration for his own presidential campaign.

It was all sanctimonious theater, every word of it rooted in lies.

And now that Biden has had his own authentic “both sides” moment, most of the establishment media has not made a peep.

Instead, the vipers have once again shown their pharisaical true colors.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.