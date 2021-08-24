As if the United States weren’t facing enough uncertainty amid the Afghanistan disaster and the border crisis, President Joe Biden struck terror in the hearts of many Americans by implying that Vice President Kamala Harris could take over his job “pretty soon.”

Biden committed his latest verbal blunder Monday during a tone-deaf meeting with WNBA champions the Seattle Storm.

“She [Harris] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female vice president of the United States of America, who’s gonna be … we’re going to be have some [female] presidents pretty soon,” he stammered.

NEW – Biden: “She [Kamala] happens to be in Asia for me right now, but that’s why we have a female Vice President of the United States of America, who’s gonna be, we’re gonna have some [female] presidents pretty soon.”pic.twitter.com/9cYbO41Uyv — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 23, 2021

Biden’s incoherent blithering and the underlying implication that Harris could take over as president “soon” ignited a flurry of online comments.

Because of his clearly flailing mental health, there has been rampant speculation that the 78-year-old career politician won’t finish his term and will instead pass his over job to Harris.

Many believe this was the Democrat Party’s secret plan all along — to use Biden as a Trojan horse to open the door for a Harris presidency.

One Twitter user quipped, “Dementia Joe just said it out loud…again.”

Dementia Joe just said it out loud…again https://t.co/TtIov0Yw6N — TraceyinAk (@TraceyinAK) August 23, 2021

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine wondered on Twitter: “Not quite sure what to make of this … is ‘she’ going to be president ‘soon’?”

Not quite sure what to make of this … is “she” going to be president “soon”? https://t.co/cb8MDbeKWn — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 24, 2021

Still another Twitter commenter wrote: “Biden out, Harris in.”

It would come as no surprise to anyone if Biden does not complete his term as president.

He has been widely criticized for his gross mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, the festering border disaster, skyrocketing inflation, soaring gas prices and nationwide crime waves.

Then there are the ongoing, cringeworthy revelations about the drug-fueled prostitution benders of his son, Hunter.

That’s a lot for anyone to handle, but especially for a doddering septuagenarian with a short temper who often seems spaced-out.

Last month, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas said Biden’s deteriorating mental sharpness is a national security issue that endangers all Americans.

Jackson, a Republican congressman who was the White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, said the gibberish often spouted by Biden spotlights a severe cognitive decline that likely will lead to his removal from office.

Will Biden step down before the end of his term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (798 Votes) No: 5% (41 Votes)

“I think that … he’s either gonna resign — they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they’re going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man right now,” Jackson told Fox News in July. “There’s some serious stuff going on right now.”

Jackson has been sounding the alarm about Biden’s dwindling mental acuity for the past two years.

“I’ve been saying that it’s only going to get worse, and guess what? We’re watching that happen right before our eyes right now,” he said in that July interview.

Something’s SERIOUSLY wrong with Biden – and it’s only going to get WORSE! It’s past the point of embarrassment. He’s lost. He’s confused. He can barely put a coherent sentence together. He MUST have a cognitive exam and release the results! pic.twitter.com/Pk5Pq2V5Um — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2021

Jackson doubled-down on his assertions on Friday, when he tweeted: “I’m fully convinced he’s not cognitively capable of leading this country. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done FAST!”

The crisis in Afghanistan is out of control, and our President is NOWHERE to be found. I’m fully convinced he’s not cognitively capable of leading this country. Something needs to be done and it needs to be done FAST! pic.twitter.com/CtgmrKzt7j — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 21, 2021

Florida Sen. Rick Scott echoed similar sentiments when he suggested that Biden may need to be removed because he’s incapable of leading the nation through the multiple crises he has inflamed with his reckless policies.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” Scott wrote on Twitter last week.

After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment? https://t.co/l1bFrUdZH9 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 16, 2021

The inexcusable weakness Biden is projecting has emboldened America’s foreign adversaries.

It’s no coincidence that the border is under daily siege at the same time that both Russia and China have ramped up cyberattacks that could cripple U.S. infrastructure and decimate its economy.

Then, there’s the Taliban ordering Biden around like he’s their unpaid intern taking down their morning orders.

The United States is in crisis mode, and Biden appears to be imploding under pressure.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.