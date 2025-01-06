Watch: Biden Launches Vulgar Outburst at White House Reporters in Bizarre Moment

Full disclosure: I am fairly new to being a man of faith. I’ve only been baptized for about a year.

And yet, even I know that few sins — if any — are worse than blaspheming.

Incumbent President Joe Biden has ostensibly been a Catholic for some time now (though his bona fides are in question) … and he somehow doesn’t appear aware that using the Lord’s name in vain is, in fact, blaspheming.

That fact was laid bare when a viral video surfaced after Biden spoke to reporters on Sunday night.

Per Fox News, Biden was at the White House on Sunday, speaking to the media after signing the Social Security Fairness Act.

But the most viral moment to emerge from this otherwise innocuous event?

Biden’s ongoing demonstration of his complete lack of fitness to run a lemonade stand — let alone a country — as well as more questions about his faith.

While fielding some questions from reporters, Biden was asked about whether or not he felt that President-elect Donald Trump was still a “threat to democracy.”

Biden, instead of answering the easy question (“Of course not.”) chose to … attack the reporter, instead?

You can watch the viral clip for yourself below:

WARNING: The following clip contains vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Biden tells reporters: “I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life.” pic.twitter.com/mDnAGDnfXH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 6, 2025

“Do you still believe [Trump’s] a threat to democracy?” a reporter asked.

“I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” Biden responded, seemingly referring to the events of Jan. 6.

Later, Biden would angrily add: “My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any of you ever met in your whole God d*** life.”

Uh … okay? Are you alright, Mr. President?

The answer to that question is obviously, “NO,” and it’s a resounding answer that people have known for quite some time now.

Even if you were to take his actual job performance out of the equation, and presuppose that the country is actually in a fine and healthy state (a massive presupposition, I know), there’s long been evidence that Joe Biden has the same moral fiber and scruples of his son, Hunter.

(You know, the first son accused of peddling access for favors, and who loves prostitutes, and who was unceremoniously pardoned by his father.)

Before this latest outburst, Joe Biden’s temper hasn’t exactly been a secret, even among the establishment media that so loves to coddle him.

Whether he’s snapping at world leaders or those he views as lesser than him (see: the above), it’s clear that the whole “sweet, lovable Grandpa Joe” image is nothing more than a manicured falsity.

There is now ample evidence that Biden is an angry, bitter, ill-tempered, grandchild-denying, home-wrecking, husk of a soon-to-be former (thank goodness) president.

There’s also ample evidence that Biden isn’t exactly the picturesque bastion of Catholicism that he often likes to brag about.

But ultimately, perhaps this actually is a fitting end to Biden’s presidency:

Sad to see in a way, uncovering what he’s been for the the last 20 years: a bitter old man, who has been the source of failure after failure. Bad judgement after bad judgement. Trying to hide his corruption and play from the moral high ground, but always revealing himself in the… — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 5, 2025

“Sad to see in a way, uncovering what he’s been for the the last 20 years: a bitter old man, who has been the source of failure after failure,” one X user posted in response to Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson. “Bad judgement after bad judgement.

“Trying to hide his corruption and play from the moral high ground, but always revealing himself in the end.

“Weak, arrogant, used and abused…that’s the Biden legacy.”

This writer couldn’t have said it any better.

