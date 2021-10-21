While President Joe Biden’s gaffes are always concerning to watch, they usually just resemble an elderly man losing his bearings as Father Time continues to take his toll.

Lately, though, Biden has traded those gaffes for blatant lying on national television.

On Wednesday, Biden repeated a debunked story about an Amtrack employee named Angelo Negri, with whom he claimed to have had a conversation.

“Ang came up to me one day when I was … when they just had announced that I had flown 1 million … some ‘x’ number of miles on Air Force aircraft,” Biden said.

“And Ang comes up, and I’m getting in the car and he goes, ‘Joey baby … you know how many miles you did Amtrak?’ And I said, ‘No, Ang, I don’t have any idea pal.’

“He said, ‘Let me tell you, we were at the retirement dinner … we added it up. You averaged … 121 days a year … you’ve traveled over 2 million miles, Joe. I don’t wanna hear any more about the Air Force.'”

WATCH: Joe Biden tells a debunked story about an Amtrak worker for the FOURTH time as president. Biden says the conversation took place “7 years into” his vice presidency, which would be 2015. The Amtrak worker retired in 1993 and passed away in 2014. pic.twitter.com/OlSjMzCLIw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2021

Biden said Negri told him this statistic “seven years into” his vice presidency, which would have been around 2015. According to Negri’s obituary, he retired from Amtrak in 1993 and died in 2014.

The first time Biden told this bizarre, factually incorrect story was in May. At that time, Biden claimed Negri told him he had traveled 1,515,000 miles on Amtrak, and he said the conversation happened in fourth of fifth year of his vice presidency.

Biden retold the story in June, but it was hardly even understandable that time as Biden stumbled through it.

At this point, it seems important to mention that Biden’s mother, who he claims to have been visiting in either 2014, 2015 or 2017 depending on the iteration, died in 2010. This casts even further doubt on the validity of Biden’s anecdote.

Biden told the story for a third time during a September meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This was the first time he changed the number of miles he supposedly traveled on Amtrak from 1.5 million to 2 million.

Joe Biden tells this DEBUNKED story about Amtrak for the THIRD time.https://t.co/fWE3awH4Yh pic.twitter.com/5TC3ObZY7o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2021

And it all culminated on Wednesday with Biden’s fourth iteration of the story.

There are really only two probable explanations for Biden’s repeated insistence on telling this debunked story. First, it could be that Biden is experiencing a cognitive decline causing him confusion, but the Democratic establishment has ensured us that is not the case.

The only other explanation for Biden telling a factually incorrect story is that he is lying to the American people. If that is the case, it would not even be the first time this week Biden has done so.

During the 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year event at the White House on Monday, Biden said he had been “involved in the civil rights movement.”

Joe Biden baselessly claims he was involved in civil rights movement. pic.twitter.com/9xdJ1GJyXk — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 18, 2021

According to a tweet from The Intercept, Biden made similar claims as far back as 1987. He later redacted the claims and said he was “not an activist” during the movement, only to start making them again recently.

In 1987, Joe Biden claimed he marched in the civil rights movement. A few months later, Biden disavowed the claim. Decades later, during the Obama era, and more recently on the campaign trail, he started making the same claims again. https://t.co/NAlMJ6ZTq7 pic.twitter.com/tpmE6VXmG6 — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 14, 2020

Biden’s embarrassing faux pas are bad enough, but his blatant lying adds a whole new level of concern for the country.

