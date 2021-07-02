The establishment media’s notoriety for softball questioning the left has perhaps made President Joe Biden complacent — so complacent that he decided to go after reporters for questioning him about Afghanistan on Friday.

Take a look at the moment when a less-than-content Biden snapped at reporters for inquiring about Afghanistan potentially falling to the Taliban once his administration fully withdraws all U.S. troops from the region.

“I’m not gonna answer any more questions about Afghanistan,” Biden said. “Look, it’s the Fourth of July [weekend]. I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I’ll answer next week. But it’s a holiday weekend, I’m going to celebrate it.”

Biden loses it at reporters asking questions about Afghanistan, not on jobs: “Look, it is Fourth of July. I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I’ll answer next week. But on this holiday weekend, I’m going to celebrate it. There’s great things happening.” pic.twitter.com/pwe1ZqTufo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 2, 2021

Biden met with Afghan leaders last week to “emphasize enduring United States support for the Afghan people,” but any inquiries about the country’s uncertain future must have struck a nerve.

“I want to talk about happy things, man,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

“The economy’s growing faster than anytime in 40 years, we’ve got a record number of new jobs, COVID deaths are down 90 percent, wages are up faster than anytime in 15 years,” he continued. “We’re bringing out our, bringing our troops home, we have, all across America people are going to ball games and doing good things.”

“This is a good- I’ll be, I’ll answer all of your negative questions, not negative — your legitimate questions — [next week],” he added. (Notice he slipped in the “legitimate” condition, implying he will still only answer the questions he wants).

Do you think Biden is unfit for the presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3066 Votes) No: 2% (69 Votes)

Yet again, the president grants the media an ultimatum.

Friday’s event, which celebrated job growth in June, quickly went awry when reporters pressed further, sending Biden into an irate scold and prompting him to cut off any more questions.

At his word, his choice to focus only on the positive, the discussion became what he wanted it to be.

Should we be shocked? This administration has proven time and again that you cannot question it — or its goals — either inside this event or outside in the everyday world.

If you do, you may be admonished, maybe even slapped with a disclaimer on your private social media accounts or shut down by one of its avid supporters whose responses to any remotely right-wing, alternative opinion are so hair-triggered that they leave little room for the “tolerance” they preach.

Apparently, for the first time in history, a holiday weekend should exempt a U.S. president from answering hardball questions.

Wouldn’t every president love to focus on the positive? Unfortunately for Biden, the leader of the free world assumes much more responsibility than that.

Perhaps if he couldn’t handle the heat, he should have stayed out of the kitchen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.