Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden’s latest gaffe is something even the most mask-obsessed among us has done during the pandemic: he forgot where he put his mask.

Biden had just concluded nominating former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen and economist Neera Tanden to his economic team in Wilmington, Delaware, when the awkward moment occurred.

He made his way back to his seat after speaking at the podium, but quickly realized he didn’t have his mask on.

After a few seconds, Biden approached the podium as Yellen was preparing to speak. But as soon as he made it to the podium, he realized it wasn’t there.

“Nope. I put it in my book,” Biden was heard saying just before walking back to his chair.

TRENDING: Doctors Come Forward, Warn CDC To Tell America the Truth About COVID Vaccines

Social media reacted to the comical moment from the former vice president, while others commented on the state of his mental health.

Slow Joe at it again https://t.co/UHymfJnq9g — Maggie Lee (@maggmountains) December 1, 2020

The best part of a Biden presidency will be the content 😂 — Ophelia Overton (@OpheliaOverton) December 1, 2020

RELATED: California Mayor Reportedly Declares Not Wearing a Mask in Public an 'Act of Domestic Terrorism'

Throughout his presidential campaign, Biden consistently pushed for people to wear their masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a campaign ad about what his pandemic response plan would look like, Biden proposed a federal mask mandate — though he would not have the legal authority to do so.

“First, I’ll go to every governor and urge them to mandate mask-wearing in their states. And if they refuse, I’ll go to the mayors and county executives and get local masking requirements in place nationwide,” Biden later said on Oct. 23.

Is Joe Biden mentally fit for office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (25 Votes) 97% (717 Votes)

Perhaps the next time the former vice president urges the American people to wear a mask at all times, he’ll be wearing one himself.

The 78-year-old has been in the public eye for nearly 50 years, and if nothing else, this latest gaffe proves we’re in for plenty more viral moments from Biden in the future.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.