Watch: Biden Makes Decision on Whether He'll Pardon Hunter - 'I'm Extremely Proud of My Son'
President Joe Biden on Thursday repeated his decision that he would not pardon his son, Hunter.
“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know,” Biden said in a video clip posted to social media platform X.
“And I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything − I said I would abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him,” Biden said.
BIDEN SPEAKS ON HUNTER’S CONVICTION: “He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know…I will not pardon him.” pic.twitter.com/FenSxZLCbj
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2024
After Biden’s remarks, he was asked by a reporter if he would commute his son’s sentence.
“No,” the president said, according to USA Today.
The Washington Post noted that as the president spoke during the Group of Seven meeting in Italy, two of Hunter’s daughters, Maisy and Finnegan, were in the audience watching.
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not answer a question about whether the president would commute Hunter Biden’s sentence, according to USA Today.
Earlier this month, before Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony charges for lying on his application to buy a gun, the president was asked if he would rule out a pardon for his son. He replied “Yes,” according to NBC.
Asked then if he would accept the trial results, the president again said “Yes.”
In a post-verdict statement posted to X, the president voiced thoughts similar to those voiced Thursday.
“Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” he said.
“As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal,” the president said then.
Although in theory the counts upon which Hunter Biden was convicted carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, the Associated Press noted that under federal guidelines, first-time offenders get lighter sentences than the maximum.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika is not bound by the guidelines, leaving the range of possibilities wide open. No sentencing date has been set.
Jeffrey Brown, co-chair of Dechert LLP’s enforcement and litigation practice, said prison is unlikely, according to Politico.
“I think he has a lot of sympathetic factors in his favor that would argue for a non-incarceratory sentence,” Brown said.
“I’d be surprised if there’s a lot of precedent for people going to trial, getting convicted and sentenced to prison for this offense,” he said.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.