Watch: Biden Makes Inappropriate Joke Toward Italian PM, Threatens Her with Jill's Maiden Name

President Joe Biden managed to insult more than one ethnic group during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.

“I just want you to know, I was raised in a neighborhood where I felt self-conscious my name didn’t end in ‘O,'” Biden said.

“And I want you to know I’m the only non-Italian named the man of the year by the Italian Society,” he continued.

The president added that while he was getting the award, he named all the Italian names of the families he grew up and said, “I was thinking about this … I deserve this award.”

As if the ordeal of being around Italians entitled him to an award from them.

“I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” Biden continued, which sounded very much like an insult to the Irish.

“I married Dominic Giacoppa’s granddaughter. I want you to know that, OK? Be nice to me,” he said to the Italian prime minister, gesturing almost threateningly with his hands as if channeling his inner Vito Corleone.







The whole conversation was bizarre and, for any other president, likely would turn into an international incident with accusations of racist undertones. With Biden, however, it’s just par for the course.

All Italian last names don’t end in “O” And not all Indian Americans work at 7/11. Biden has never met a culture or race that he hasn’t stereotyped. https://t.co/KlMV2BNCu4 — Jonathan Turcotte (@Turcotte_JPT) July 27, 2023

Heads of state seem to realize that the president has become like the senile uncle you visit at the nursing home — the one who makes racist jokes and hugs the ladies a bit too long, but you just smile and shake your head because you know he’s not “all there.”

During Biden’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, King Charles III had to gently guide him to keep him from being distracted.

King Charles III Guides Confused-Looking Biden at Castle Ceremony

C’MON, JOE! President Biden was treated to a guard of honor and tea with King Charles III, but appeared confused when an army officer presented arms to him and had to be guided away by the British monarch on Monday pic.twitter.com/mJkm6qynzp — NEWS-ONE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NEWSONE14898745) July 11, 2023



The following week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog nodded politely and agreed while Biden mumbled incoherently in what seemed like sleep-talking during a recent state visit.

Priceless: The look on the Israeli President’s face when Biden does Biden 🤣pic.twitter.com/rt0C2CO0jT — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 18, 2023



Biden also has a long history of what the left would refer to as “cultural appropriation.”

In October, The Washington Post published an article headlined “Biden is actually Greek. And Jewish. And raised by Puerto Ricans.”

Should Biden resign as president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (322 Votes) No: 2% (5 Votes)

The piece listed the varied communities the president has claimed to be from, or associated with, over the years.

On Sept. 30, he told a group of Jewish people during a Rosh Hashanah celebration that he “probably went to shul more than many of you did.”

Joe Biden at his event celebrating Rosh Hashanah: “I probably went to shul more than many of you did… I’m a practicing Catholic but I went too services on Saturday and Sunday. You think I’m kidding.” pic.twitter.com/g3OPT2TGaf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2022



A few days later, during remarks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, Biden said, “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.”

Biden: “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home politically.” pic.twitter.com/iapq1qqxpx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2022

At a Greek Independence Day reception in March, Biden claimed that when he first ran for his Senate seat, people started calling him “Joe Bidenopolous because of the overwhelming support he got from the Greek-American community.”

Biden claims that he was given the nickname “Joe Bidenopoulos…because of the overwhelming support from the Greek American community.” “Oh, you think I’m kidding! I’m not joking, am I?” pic.twitter.com/HwDGaTouVr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 29, 2023



And during a November 2019 presidential debate, he declared, “I come out of a black community, in terms of my support,” the Washington Examiner reported at the time.

Fox News host Jesse Watters summed it all up when he tweeted, “Joe Bidenopoulos is now the first black, Puerto Rican, Greek, Jewish, truck driving, professor President.”

Joe Bidenopoulos is now the first black, Puerto Rican, Greek, Jewish, truck driving, professor President pic.twitter.com/zjgMclnX8Q — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 30, 2023



Despite Biden’s efforts to appeal to a broad range of people, what truly matters to the public is not his ethnic background but his commitment to upholding the Constitution and his mental capacity for leading the nation effectively.

And that’s where Biden is failing miserably.

We really don’t care what his ethnicity or race is.

We just wish he could do his job.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.