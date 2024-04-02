Watch: Biden Makes Little Girl Cry as He Approaches Her During WH Easter Egg Roll

President Joe Biden appeared to make a small child burst into tears on Monday as he approached her during the annual White House Easter egg roll.

The moment concluded a holiday season in which the White House appeared to take all of the attention away from the resurrection of Christ.

In the White House’s livestream of the event on YouTube, a small girl in a pink hoodie was seen among children who were rolling eggs across the South Lawn of the White House when she paused and wandered away from the others.

As she stood and watched the festivities, Biden approached her and touched her on her left shoulder.

When he knelt down and spoke to her, she burst into tears momentarily.







The girl rebounded and eventually appeared to enjoy herself as other adults in her vicinity helped to get her attention back to the egg roll.

The moment went viral on social media:

Creepy Joe Biden made a little girl cry at the White House Easter Egg hunt. https://t.co/pzY24LKSeP — John L Steinberger (@steinberger_l) April 1, 2024

Biden made a girl burst into tears on The White House lawn today. Kids just know pic.twitter.com/kjgsCatTrb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

Biden makes a little girl cry pic.twitter.com/dA2VhvJ6eG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 1, 2024

Well, Biden made a little girl cry during the 2024 White House Easter Egg roll To be fair, he was just playing with the guests, nothing wrong or untoward like the sniffing incident, but it is wild that there are so many videos of little kids freaking out and crying when meeting… pic.twitter.com/PeF8co2L2t — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) April 1, 2024

The president also went viral at Monday’s event when he referred to Easter bunnies as “oyster bunnies.”

Biden: “Say hello to the oyster bunnies” pic.twitter.com/PBz08fEpD1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

On Friday, Biden issued an official White House proclamation to designate March 31 — the date on which Easter fell this year — as the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

His social media accounts also posted about the proclamation on Easter Sunday:

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Biden denied he made the proclamation on Monday afternoon when asked about it by reporters at the White House.

In regard to overshadowing a holiday about Christ through the proclamation, the president responded, “I didn’t do that,” The Washington Times reported.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.