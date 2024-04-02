Watch: Biden Makes Little Girl Cry as He Approaches Her During WH Easter Egg Roll
President Joe Biden appeared to make a small child burst into tears on Monday as he approached her during the annual White House Easter egg roll.
The moment concluded a holiday season in which the White House appeared to take all of the attention away from the resurrection of Christ.
In the White House’s livestream of the event on YouTube, a small girl in a pink hoodie was seen among children who were rolling eggs across the South Lawn of the White House when she paused and wandered away from the others.
As she stood and watched the festivities, Biden approached her and touched her on her left shoulder.
When he knelt down and spoke to her, she burst into tears momentarily.
The girl rebounded and eventually appeared to enjoy herself as other adults in her vicinity helped to get her attention back to the egg roll.
The moment went viral on social media:
Creepy Joe Biden made a little girl cry at the White House Easter Egg hunt. https://t.co/pzY24LKSeP
— John L Steinberger (@steinberger_l) April 1, 2024
Biden made a girl burst into tears on The White House lawn today.
Kids just know
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024
Biden makes a little girl cry
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 1, 2024
Well, Biden made a little girl cry during the 2024 White House Easter Egg roll
To be fair, he was just playing with the guests, nothing wrong or untoward like the sniffing incident, but it is wild that there are so many videos of little kids freaking out and crying when meeting… pic.twitter.com/PeF8co2L2t
— Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) April 1, 2024
The president also went viral at Monday’s event when he referred to Easter bunnies as “oyster bunnies.”
Biden: “Say hello to the oyster bunnies” pic.twitter.com/PBz08fEpD1
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024
On Friday, Biden issued an official White House proclamation to designate March 31 — the date on which Easter fell this year — as the “Transgender Day of Visibility.”
His social media accounts also posted about the proclamation on Easter Sunday:
Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:
I see you.
You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd
— President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024
Biden denied he made the proclamation on Monday afternoon when asked about it by reporters at the White House.
In regard to overshadowing a holiday about Christ through the proclamation, the president responded, “I didn’t do that,” The Washington Times reported.
