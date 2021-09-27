President Joe Biden confirmed what many have feared as COVID-19 restrictions drag on: The people in power never, ever want this crisis to end.

As Biden was receiving his booster shot Monday on camera, the now-thrice-vaccinated president was asked about what it would take for the country to get back to “normal,” presumably meaning without masks and other onerous restrictions that have been a mainstay for the past 19 months.







“How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal? What is the percentage of total vaccinations that have to be employed?” an unidentified reporter asked the president.

“Look, I think we get the vast majority, like what’s going on in some of these industries and some schools, ticks up to 97, 98 percent. I think we’re getting awful close,” Biden claimed.

“But I’m not the scientist, but one thing’s for certain — a quarter of the country can’t go unvaccinated and us not continue to have a problem.”

Last month, the administration hit its benchmark with 70 percent of adult Americans having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to The Associated Press.

However, Biden’s latest remark indicates a lofty goal that would not only require force and punishment to achieve but also confirms the most cynical suspicions many had about the entire pandemic response — and conservative commentators were eager to take a bite out of this stunning admission.

Some pointed out the absurdity of requiring mass vaccinations while ignoring natural immunity while others noted that the administration is letting illegal immigrants into the country with COVID-19 infections and without concern of their vaccination status.

What is the name of the type of system that combines government and corporate power? https://t.co/FSTgOCyBqG — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2021

Imagine if Trump said the only way things will get back to normal is if 98% of the country was vaccinated. They’d be on the 12th sham impeachment… https://t.co/Hf7iYJUfk7 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 27, 2021

97% or 98%? This is utterly and completely insane. The pandemic is over for you the minute you have had covid or are vaccinated. Otherwise, you can choose how to live your life, and you’re taking a risk you’ve chosen. End of story. https://t.co/fgv81hCHDl — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 27, 2021

REPORTER: “How many Americans need to be vaccinated for us to get back to normal?” BIDEN: “97%, 98%. I think we’ll get awful close. But I’m not the scientist.” You’re not a president, either. There are approximately 150 MILLION PEOPLE with natural immunity. This is a con job. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 27, 2021

Joe Biden is demanding 98% of Americans get vaccinated while 0% of illegal immigrants must do the same. This is not about public health. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 27, 2021

In other words, 98% of Americans must get vaccinated to fight a virus with a 99% survival rate. This isn’t about public health. https://t.co/ui3n0v88mO — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) September 27, 2021

Early into the pandemic, it quickly became apparent that something besides public health was behind the restrictions, lockdowns and other protocols.

While Americans dutifully hunkered down in their homes while their businesses withered and died out, thousands of protesters were permitted to march in the streets for “racial justice” — too bad for the school children who were forced to learn on Zoom and senior citizens who died alone.

Then the advent of safe, effective vaccines was supposed to be the saving grace, the linchpin necessary to bring America out of despair and back into normal life.

But those hopes faded with news of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 for the fully vaccinated and the reinstatement of mask recommendations even for the inoculated.

Now, as evidence mounts that the virus will be endemic like influenza and the common cold, the goalposts continue moving for when the government will allow Americans’ lives to return to “normal.”

Though likely an off-the-cuff remark with little thought behind it — a Biden trademark whenever he’s off-script — the president’s 98 percent vaccination rate threshold seems to prove how little any of this is rooted in science or reality.

After all, over 90 percent of the elderly populations who are most vulnerable to complications from the virus have had at least one dose of the vaccine by now, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Any other adult who wants a shot can get one now, and many choose not to for one reason or another — so why impose universal vaccinations?

The answer is that this is about power and control.

If the president and his ilk had it their way, America would still be completely locked down and masked up more than a year and a half into this — and those who are reluctant would be forced to get the shot anyway.

Instead, our federalist system has allowed freedom to reign in places like Florida and Texas where the virus exists as an afterthought except to the people most vulnerable, and leftists absolutely hate it.

While New York City imposes vaccine passport requirements that exclude those unwilling or unable to get the shot, hungry patrons in red states belly up to their feasts of choice in whatever crowded establishments they please.

If this were only about the virus, politicians by now would recognize that Americans can make decisions for themselves about their own health. The people who decided that COVID-19 was a serious threat to their lives — whether by need or creed — could go on with the masking, distancing and vaccinations while the rest of the country got back to “normal.”

But this isn’t about health or a virus or even a vaccine; this about controlling the population through fear while wielding that power whenever they feel it suits them.

It’s likely that Biden got elected by the half of the country still under the spell of that apocalyptic fear, and the president’s admission makes it clear that Democrats are not about to give any of that up.

