Watch: Biden Press Secretary Proves Trump Was Correct - Trial Is Connected to 2024 Election

The ongoing use of the legal system to try to imprison former President Donald Trump is indeed about the upcoming November election, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The inept spokeswoman for President Joe Biden said the “quiet part out loud” on Tuesday, per a clip shared on X by the RNC Research account.

Jean-Pierre was asked to comment on Trump’s ongoing criminal “hush money” trial in New York.

The public has been told Trump is not being tried in an election year as the only threat to the Democratic Party’s stranglehold on the federal government because of political reasons.

But when Jean-Pierre was asked to comment on the case, she appeared to reveal that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is actually directly related to the November presidential election and entirely political.

“Was it appropriate for Speaker [Mike] Johnson to show up at the trial of the former president today?” a reporter asked Jean-Pierre.

Her response was as telling as it was garbled.

“Look, so I’m — I can’t speak to, uh, um — don’t wanna comment as obviously this is related to 2024 elections, and I can’t speak to the speaker’s schedule,” she replied.

QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Karine Jean-Pierre says she can’t comment on the Biden-led witch hunt against President Trump because it’s “related to 2024 elections” pic.twitter.com/N9bzK72Xrm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

Per Jean-Pierre, Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial in a hostile, majority Democratic city is an election issue and not an example of blind justice ensuring that no one is above the law.

She couldn’t comment on the kangaroo court that is seeking to imprison her boss’s chief political rival out of an apparent fear of violating the Hatch Act.

The press secretary is absolutely permitted to discuss current events from the podium, and the trial of Trump v. a weaponized justice system is exactly that — a current event.

But someone in Jean-Pierre’s position cannot use politically loaded language — such as labeling Biden’s opponents “mega MAGA Republicans,” which she did in November 2022 — in her official capacity as the face of the White House.

Her language during a briefing on Nov. 2 of that year led to a series of accusations that she had violated the Hatch Act, NBC News reported at the time.

Jean-Pierre: “Democracy is under assault and we cannot pretend otherwise… Mega MAGA Republicans do not believe in the rule of law. They refuse to accept the results of elections and they fan the flames of political violence.” pic.twitter.com/24LwmJnGdv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022

The Hatch Act was written and enacted to prevent people from using government posts to influence voters.

Jean-Pierre went on to cite the act later numerous times after the above briefing in an attempt to keep herself out of trouble, NBC News further reported.

She seemed keenly aware on Tuesday that there are things she can and cannot say while doing her job.

But the revelation that Trump’s ongoing prosecution in New York is an election matter appeared to be a slip.

In a rare moment, Jean-Pierre actually told the country the truth Tuesday, when she admitted the first-ever criminal trial of a U.S. president and a favorite in some polls to be president again in January, is inherently political.

Jean-Pierre was honest, and it appeared to be entirely by mistake.

The cat is out of the bag now.

