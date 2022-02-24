After months of amassing troops and weapons of war on the Ukrainian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin made his move.

Shortly after 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Russian offensive began. Missiles fell on targets throughout Ukraine, including in its capital city of Kyiv.

The war was on.

According to The New York Times, Putin promised consequences “never before experienced” to any country that interfered in the attack. Most analysts interpreted this as a warning to the U.S.

Does anyone think Putin would have tried this if former President Donald Trump were still in office?

President Joe Biden, our fearless commander in chief, responded to the news by issuing a statement likely written by a member of his staff saying he had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Biden said he’d briefed Zelenskyy “on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the United Nations Security Council.” He said he would be meeting with leaders of the G7 the next morning and reiterated his unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

Then Biden disappeared. After all, it was late.

As the sound of air raid sirens rang through Ukraine, Trump joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on her 10 p.m. show. After reporting on Biden’s statement, Ingraham asked for Trump’s reaction.

“I don’t think he’s monitoring. I think he’s probably sleeping right now,” he replied.

Donald Trump’s response to Biden’s statement: “I don’t think he’s monitoring, I think he’s probably sleeping right now.” pic.twitter.com/INR3QDefsh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2022

“[Putin] sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration and as an American, I’m angry about it and I’m saddened by it, and it all happened because of a rigged election,” Trump added.

“This would have never happened. That includes inflation and that includes millions of people pouring in on a monthly basis. … We have no idea what’s happening, and they’re destroying our country.”

Trump is correct. Biden’s failures have brought the world to this moment.

Here’s Donald Trump on Fox News saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “all happened because of a rigged election.” Laura Ingraham then briefly cuts him off to air the Ukrainian envoy’s speech. (Of course, she then pulled out of the speech to go back to Trump.) pic.twitter.com/7ZfSp7icQ1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 24, 2022

Within hours of solemnly swearing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Biden initiated his war on the U.S. fossil fuel industry.

He scribbled his name on an executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline and on another placing a moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands. These orders were just the start of the Biden administration’s sabotage of America’s energy sector.

Its hope was to raise the price of oil and gas to prohibitive levels, which would motivate consumers to seek alternative sources of energy — “green” energy.

The first casualty of this reckless, short-sighted goal was U.S. energy independence. This has forced our senile joke of a president to beg OPEC nations to increase their oil production.

The skyrocketing price of oil has lined the pockets of America’s adversaries, most notably Russia and Iran. With the cost of oil in world markets approaching $100 per barrel, Putin is now flush with cash.

As Putin watched his country’s coffers swell last summer as a direct result of America’s misguided energy policy, Biden bestowed a second gift upon our enemies.

His disastrous exit from Afghanistan delivered the country to terrorists and left Americans stranded. Biden had projected his weakness to the world.

Putin quickly realized that now was the time to act.

Two occasions clearly show the difference between Putin’s assessment of Biden and his assessment of Trump.

Biden brought flashcards into a meeting with Putin in June.

Biden brought his flashcards into his meeting with Putin. pic.twitter.com/vrAUrpdmaX — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2021

In 2018, Putin was the one bringing flashcards into a meeting with Trump.

Enough said.

