Watch: Biden Puts on 'Trump' Hat in Front of Firefighters in Shocking Moment After Trump-Kamala Debate

We simply must get to the bottom of this.

On Wednesday afternoon, clips and photos of President Joe Biden donning a red “Trump 2024” hat in front of firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, — where United Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — popped up all across the social media platform X.

The still-unexplained incident occurred less than 24 hours after former President Donald Trump joked about sending Vice President Kamala Harris a “MAGA” hat during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Trump, of course, was jesting that Harris had copied some of his most popular policies, including “no tax on tips” when he made the comment.

“In fact, I was gonna send her a MAGA hat,” Trump said in a clip posted to X. “She’s gone to my philosophy. But, if she ever got elected, she’d change it.”

Watch as Kamala Harris can’t contain her excitement and starts cackling during last nights 3v1 Presidential debate when she hears that Donald Trump was going to send her a $MAGA hat She knows the value of @MagaHAT_ETH 🧢 pic.twitter.com/f9Pndwc1CW — CoinFlipPicks (@CoinFlipPicks) September 11, 2024

That moment seemed like a potentially plausible explanation for Biden’s new ball cap.

We might, however, have found another one.

During the debate, Trump mentioned the Democratic Party elites’ coup against Biden in July. That coup, of course, resulted in Harris’s elevation to the top of the ticket.

“He got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office. And you know what? I’ll give you a little secret. He hates her,” Trump said in another clip on X.

This is why Biden put on the Trump hat: TRUMP: “She got no votes. [Biden] got 14 million votes. You talk about a threat to democracy? [They] threw him out of office.” “I’ll give you a little secret – he hates her.” pic.twitter.com/Xn9wbn78lk — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 11, 2024

So … did Biden troll Trump? Or did the bitter president troll Harris?

Either way, clips and photos of Biden and his new hat exploded across X.

Joe Biden loves his dog and doesn’t want him eaten There is only one way forward 🫡🇺🇸 (This is a real photo of Biden today 😂) pic.twitter.com/MlyBaQmv4w — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 11, 2024

Joe Biden is wearing a Trump hat right now.. This is real. pic.twitter.com/JDqKMNtFcx — aka (@akafacehots) September 11, 2024

Did Joe Biden just endorse Donald Trump? 😲😲😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/chCDIoeJhf — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) September 11, 2024

“Let me tell you a secret. He (Joe Biden @JoeBiden) hates her (Kamala).” —President Trump to @KamalaHarris at the debate last night Photo of Biden in Shanksville, PA today less than one day after the Presidential debate. pic.twitter.com/Rq9nxZgUzr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2024

At first, the incident appeared to have only two possible explanations.

Either Biden intended to mock Trump’s “MAGA” hat comment, or the president actually does despise Harris.

Both of those explanations, however, would presume that Biden was in on the joke.

What if he wasn’t?

“BREAKING: A firefighter tricked Joe Biden into wearing a Trump hat. This has to be one of the greatest trolls in political history. No joke,” independent journalist Dom Lucre wrote on X.

🔥🚨BREAKING: A firefighter tricked Joe Biden into wearing a Trump hat. This has to be one of the greatest trolls in political history. No joke. pic.twitter.com/gGLRSKEybI — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 11, 2024

If a firefighter did indeed trick Biden into donning the hat, then a new legend has entered into history. No practical joke in American politics would ever top this one.

It is certainly plausible.

After all, Trump also visited the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday.

And the people there looked happy to see him.

Incredible afternoon at Shanksville Volunteer Fire Dept! Man of the People 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2vDRZ2Ubxm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 11, 2024

In any event, notwithstanding ABC moderators’ transparent attempts to undermine the former president, it appears that Trump emerged from Tuesday’s debate with a public relations victory no one could have foreseen — all thanks to one possibly bitter, or potentially clueless, octogenarian tyrant.

