Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Puts on 'Trump' Hat in Front of Firefighters in Shocking Moment After Trump-Kamala Debate

 By Michael Schwarz  September 11, 2024 at 2:43pm
Share

We simply must get to the bottom of this.

On Wednesday afternoon, clips and photos of President Joe Biden donning a red “Trump 2024” hat in front of firefighters in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, — where United Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001 — popped up all across the social media platform X.

The still-unexplained incident occurred less than 24 hours after former President Donald Trump joked about sending Vice President Kamala Harris a “MAGA” hat during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Trump, of course, was jesting that Harris had copied some of his most popular policies, including “no tax on tips” when he made the comment.

“In fact, I was gonna send her a MAGA hat,” Trump said in a clip posted to X. “She’s gone to my philosophy. But, if she ever got elected, she’d change it.”

Trending:
Watch: Kamala Harris Gets Desperate, Looks Stupid After Attacking Trump Over Something Already Debunked

That moment seemed like a potentially plausible explanation for Biden’s new ball cap.

We might, however, have found another one.

Do you think Trump will win in November?

During the debate, Trump mentioned the Democratic Party elites’ coup against Biden in July. That coup, of course, resulted in Harris’s elevation to the top of the ticket.

“He got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office. And you know what? I’ll give you a little secret. He hates her,” Trump said in another clip on X.

So … did Biden troll Trump? Or did the bitter president troll Harris?

Related:
Watch: Dad Says He'd Rather His Child Have Been Killed by a White Man After Son Is Allegedly Murdered by Migrant

Either way, clips and photos of Biden and his new hat exploded across X.

At first, the incident appeared to have only two possible explanations.

Either Biden intended to mock Trump’s “MAGA” hat comment, or the president actually does despise Harris.

Both of those explanations, however, would presume that Biden was in on the joke.

What if he wasn’t?

“BREAKING: A firefighter tricked Joe Biden into wearing a Trump hat. This has to be one of the greatest trolls in political history. No joke,” independent journalist Dom Lucre wrote on X.

If a firefighter did indeed trick Biden into donning the hat, then a new legend has entered into history. No practical joke in American politics would ever top this one.

It is certainly plausible.

After all, Trump also visited the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday.

And the people there looked happy to see him.

In any event, notwithstanding ABC moderators’ transparent attempts to undermine the former president, it appears that Trump emerged from Tuesday’s debate with a public relations victory no one could have foreseen — all thanks to one possibly bitter, or potentially clueless, octogenarian tyrant.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Biden Puts on 'Trump' Hat in Front of Firefighters in Shocking Moment After Trump-Kamala Debate
Media Executive Noticed 'Unreal' Sign of Bias in Press Center Before the Debate Even Started
Independent Journalists Make Disturbing Findings in Springfield, Ohio: 'We Need Somebody to Do Something'
Kamala Harris Slammed for 'Truly Sick' Insult to 9/11 Families on Eve of Attack Anniversary
Watch: JD Vance Turns Tables on CNN Reporter After Pet-Eating Claims and Memes Take Over Interview
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation