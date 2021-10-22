Thursday’s presidential town hall event was quite a spectacle to behold.

Throughout the night, President Biden made several odd gaffes and blunders, as he often does.

However, while it’s typical for Biden to make an odd statement or two, Thursday’s event saw him make several, many of which were even more bizarre than usual.

For instance, throughout the event, it seemed as though Biden had no idea what to do with his hands.

For long periods of time, Biden simply stood still with his arms oddly fixed at a 90-degree angle.

Hilariously, Kyle Martinsen of RNC Research compared the moment to Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell’s character in the 2006’s “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

Also, Martinsen pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Biden has held his hands up awkwardly.

This apparent Ricky Bobby impersonation was far from Biden’s only strange moment Thursday.

At one point, the president bizarrely claimed to have been a Senator for 370 years.

“I think so. You know, look, I’ve been a … I was a Senator for 370 years and I was never … I was relatively good at putting together deals,” Biden said, when asked if he was close to closing a deal on his “Build Back Better” budget proposal.

Now, in all fairness, he could have been joking at his own expense when he said this by using exaggeration to point out his old age.

But, Biden’s tone didn’t denote he was using sarcasm at the time.



Also, given how often he forgets and bungles facts, Biden certainly hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt.

The fact that it’s even a question of whether or not he was joking speaks to how questionable the president’s mental state is.

At another point during the event, the president completely lost his train of thought and had to be rescued by CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

“With 40 percent of all products coming into the United States of America on the West Coast go through, uh, Los Angles and, uh, and, uh, um, uh, um, what am I doing here?” Biden said.

Cooper then stepped in, saying “Was it Long Beach or…”

“Long Beach, thank you,” the president responded.

The man entrusted to run the most important country in the world often struggles to even form a full sentence.

No wonder the American people have lost their confidence in him.

