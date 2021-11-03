Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Rambles for 37 Seconds, Apologizes for Repeating Himself, Loses Where He Is, Repeats Himself Again

 By Christine Favocci  November 2, 2021 at 5:20pm
President Joe Biden is making a fool of himself in front of the whole world — and nobody can make it stop.

That seems to be the overarching theme for his recent trip to Europe that began at the Vatican on Friday where he told Pope Francis he’d “buy the drinks next time” and felt it important that the pope, who Catholics refer to as the Vicar of Christ, was told the story of black baseball player Satchel Paige, among other bizarre things.

Then came his time at the G-20 in Rome, Italy, over the weekend which became another opportunity to embarrass the U.S.

Biden arrived late and tried to laugh it off with the childish excuse that he was “playing with elevators” at an event where other grown-up leaders from 19 countries and the European Union discussed grown-up world economic issues.

But Biden outdid himself at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as the COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, as the jet lag and his advanced age clearly caught up with him.

While listening to United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak, Biden seemed bored and was caught checking his watch as he’s prone to do.

He also appeared to fall asleep during another talk despite being at a prominent event that’s heavily covered by the media.

But it was his own remarks during the segment on the Build Back Better World Initiative on Tuesday that revealed he’s just falling to pieces — and nobody can stop this trainwreck.

“And finally, as you keep hearing me say — and I apologize — building out our climate infrastructure can and should help drive a sustainable economic recovery,” he said in a painful 37-second clip tweeted by RNC Research.

“From the first meeting we had, I kept — I know I’m — I apologize for the repetition — but I look at climate and dealing with climate change, and I see jobs,” Biden said.

“Good jobs, economic development and movement. That’s what I see,” the president added.

“And finally, you keep hearing me say it,” Biden reiterated while looking down at his notes, “but building out the climate infrastructure should drive sustainable economic recovery.”

Biden was clearly lost and unable to pick up the thread of what he was saying as he kept returning to the same line, which unfortunately for him ironically included apologies for repeating himself.

Watch: Tired-Looking Biden Insults Boris Johnson by Checking His Watch During PM's Closing Remarks

It’s not just this momentary lapse that’s problematic. After all, old age eventually comes for us all and it is wrong to shame a man because of the natural process that slowly and painfully robs us of our youth, vigor and mental acuity.

However, this elderly man who is noticeably on the decline is the one in charge of the nuclear launch codes for the greatest superpower in the world.

He’s tasked with negotiating with world leaders, defusing conflicts abroad and making snap decisions in any given crisis that could come across his desk as president.

Do you think President Joe Biden is mentally unfit for office?

It’s not that we expect him to be superhuman, but he should at least be able to hold himself together at a few meetings of world leaders.

Back when former President George W. Bush was in office, many on the left were utterly ashamed of him because of his lack of finesse and oratory skills and had no trouble declaring it publicly.

Now nobody in the Democratic Party dares to speak a word against Biden even as it becomes more obvious that he’s simply unfit for office — and that’s why he’s still shuffling around Europe making a fool of himself and of our nation.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Christine Favocci
Christine earned her bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.
Christine earned her bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University, where she studied communications and Latin. She left her career in the insurance industry to become a freelance writer and stay-at-home mother.




