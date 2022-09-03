Watch: Biden Realizes He's Being Heckled During His Speech and Gets Baited Into Reacting

Share
President Joe Biden was heckled repeatedly while giving his inflammatory speech outside Independence Hall, Thursday night in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden was heckled repeatedly while giving his inflammatory speech outside Independence Hall, Thursday night in Philadelphia. (Evan Vucci / AP)

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2022 at 7:04am
President Joe Biden’s “anti-MAGA Republicans” speech at Independence Hall in Philadelphia Thursday night was punctuated with a heckler yelling “F*** Joe Biden” and/or “Let’s Go Brandon.”

The New York Post reported that a heckler chanted F-bombs throughout Biden’s address, which the White House titled, “The Continued Battle for the Soul of the Nation.”

WARNING: The following videos contain language which some may find offensive.

Meanwhile, the Independent reported the man was chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon,” which, of course, is a euphemism for the other option.

Regardless of which was said, the chanting was distracting enough that Biden referenced it multiple times.

Do you think Biden's rhetoric crossed the line?

“Americans have often made the greatest progress coming out of some of our darkest moments, like you’re hearing in that bullhorn,” Biden said.

Later in his remarks, he added another apparent reference to the heckler: “They’re entitled to be outrageous. This is a democracy … Good manners is nothing they’ve ever suffered from.”

If the president wants to talk about treating people with respect, he needs to look at the man in the mirror, because he disrespected about half of America with his speech.

The optics of the entire affair looked ominous, with the devil-red lit backdrop and Biden ranting on about how dangerous MAGA Republicans are to democracy for passing common-sense election integrity laws, like those in Georgia, where record numbers participated in this year’s mid-term primary.

Biden made multiple references to January 6, condemning the violence against the republic.

“[MAGA Republicans] look at the mob that stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th — brutally attacking law enforcement — not as insurrectionists who placed a dagger to the throat of our democracy, but they look at them as patriots,” Biden said.

What?

I would say the vast majority of “MAGA Republicans” condemn the violence that took place that day, as they condemn the violence that occurred outside the White House in the summer of 2020 that sent nearly a dozen Secret Service personnel to the hospital.

President Donald Trump was rushed to a bunker below the White House after protesters breached the outer barricades of the property.

They also condemn the violence that occurred outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, injuring 140 federal agents by throwing fireworks, Molotov cocktails, chemicals, frozen water bottles, and aiming high-intensity lasers at their eyes, blinding some for days, local NBC news affiliate KGW-TV reported.

“We can’t allow violence to be normalized in this country. It’s wrong. We each have to reject political violence with — with all the moral clarity and conviction this nation can muster,” Biden said in his speech.

Well, where was that moral clarity from Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, during the summer of 2020?

Of course, all Americans of goodwill condemn political violence.

The vast majority of MAGA Republicans were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 to petition their government for redress of grievances, as the Constitution allows.

In his Philadelphia speech, Biden said, “This is a nation that respects free and fair elections. We honor the will of the people. We do not deny it.”

True enough. Would that Democrats had not spent the entire four years of Trump’s presidency trying to remove him from office. That was a true threat to Democracy.

Further, it’s safe to say if there had not been so many changes to election laws and procedures in 2020 by Democrat officials (without legislatures approving) in key swing states leading up to the general election, there wouldn’t have been so much doubt in the minds of many that it was fair.

And without those doubts, there would not have been a January 6.

Unmanned ballot drop boxes, little or no signature verification for mail-in ballots and sending out absentee ballot applications to everyone on outdated voter rolls do not increase confidence in the integrity of elections.

Given all the hot rhetoric Biden spewed Thursday night in front of so cherished a place as Independence Hall, maybe he deserved to be heckled (at least a little).

The great “uniter” has been anything but up to this point in his presidency.

It’s truly a shame.

Conversation