When President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to late Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, it should have been a special moment for Cashe’s family.

Instead, Biden distracted from the special ceremony with a few of his infamous gaffes.

According to The Washington Post, Cashe died in 2005 from burns he received after his Bradley Fighting Vehicle was struck by an IED while on patrol in Iraq.

While he was covered in fuel, Cashe reached into the vehicle at least six times to rescue his comrades, who were trapped and on fire following the blast. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds in a Texas burn center, the Post reported.

During his speech, Biden was talking about Cashe’s family and how they had waited years for this moment. Sadly, he mispronounced Cashe’s name as “Chase.”

“And the family of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Chase has been 16 years — this has been 16 years in coming,” Biden said.

Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Medal of Honor recipient as “Alwyn Chase” His name is Alwyn Cashe pic.twitter.com/HG4HuaLdve — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 16, 2021

Mistakes happen, but this was not the moment for Biden to make such a blunder. His inability to complete the simple task of remembering Cashe’s name was incredibly disrespectful during what should have been a special ceremony.

Later in the speech, Biden disrespected Cashe and embarrassed himself even further by mispronouncing Cashe’s name a second time.

“And now it’s my great honor to ask for the citations to be read and award the Medal of Honor to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Chase, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee,” Biden said.

He did it again pic.twitter.com/KluzzRKqDi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 16, 2021

Imagine Cashe’s family standing there and remembering their hero, only to feel uncomfortable and belittled as Biden repeatedly botched his name. What a disappointing moment that must have been.

Before this blunder, Biden had already disrespected the three soldiers who were receiving the Medal of Honor. According to Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering, Biden was 37 minutes late to the ceremony.

37 minutes late – Medal of Honor Ceremony #HowLateIsJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/hOvNUf3xwR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 16, 2021

Later, the narrator was reading Biden’s citation for Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, Spiering reported. He announced Plumlee would received the Medal of Honor “posthumously,” despite the fact that Plumlee was standing directly next to Biden.

Narrator reading Biden’s citation, announces that the Medal of Honor is being awarded to Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee “posthumously.” Plumlee is very much alive and standing right next to Biden. pic.twitter.com/h1LxmrBwDg — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 16, 2021

According to the Post, the other two Medal of Honor recpients, Cashe and Celiz, died in the line of duty. Plumlee, however, was the one living recipient during the ceremony.

While it is unclear whether this blunder should be attributed to Biden or the narrator himself, it was incredibly disrespectful in either case.

Biden has made a habit of embarrassing himself, but this time, he also dishonored heroic men and their families.

That is unacceptable from the president of the United States.

