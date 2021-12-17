Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci / AP)

Watch: Biden Repeatedly Botches the Name of Medal of Honor Recipient

 By Grant Atkinson  December 17, 2021 at 10:51am
Share

When President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to late Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, it should have been a special moment for Cashe’s family.

Instead, Biden distracted from the special ceremony with a few of his infamous gaffes.

According to The Washington Post, Cashe died in 2005 from burns he received after his Bradley Fighting Vehicle was struck by an IED while on patrol in Iraq.

While he was covered in fuel, Cashe reached into the vehicle at least six times to rescue his comrades, who were trapped and on fire following the blast. He ultimately succumbed to his wounds in a Texas burn center, the Post reported.

Trending:
Kamala Staffer Stops Interview After Tough Question, Host Immediately Calls Out Her Excuse

During his speech, Biden was talking about Cashe’s family and how they had waited years for this moment. Sadly, he mispronounced Cashe’s name as “Chase.”

“And the family of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Chase has been 16 years — this has been 16 years in coming,” Biden said.

Mistakes happen, but this was not the moment for Biden to make such a blunder. His inability to complete the simple task of remembering Cashe’s name was incredibly disrespectful during what should have been a special ceremony.

Should Biden apologize for this disrespectful action?

Later in the speech, Biden disrespected Cashe and embarrassed himself even further by mispronouncing Cashe’s name a second time.

“And now it’s my great honor to ask for the citations to be read and award the Medal of Honor to Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Chase, Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz and Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee,” Biden said.

Related:
Watch: Biden's Military Aide Announces Posthumous Medal Of Honor for Recipient - But There Was One Big Problem

Imagine Cashe’s family standing there and remembering their hero, only to feel uncomfortable and belittled as Biden repeatedly botched his name. What a disappointing moment that must have been.

Before this blunder, Biden had already disrespected the three soldiers who were receiving the Medal of Honor. According to Breitbart White House correspondent Charlie Spiering, Biden was 37 minutes late to the ceremony.

Later, the narrator was reading Biden’s citation for Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, Spiering reported. He announced Plumlee would received the Medal of Honor “posthumously,” despite the fact that Plumlee was standing directly next to Biden.

According to the Post, the other two Medal of Honor recpients, Cashe and Celiz, died in the line of duty. Plumlee, however, was the one living recipient during the ceremony.

While it is unclear whether this blunder should be attributed to Biden or the narrator himself, it was incredibly disrespectful in either case.

Biden has made a habit of embarrassing himself, but this time, he also dishonored heroic men and their families.

That is unacceptable from the president of the United States.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Video: Tom Brady Destroys Computer and Screams Obscenities at Opposing Coach During Worst Game in 15 Years
Nick Searcy Tells Sean Hannity the Sinister Plan Behind All the Media's Jan 6 Lies
Lutheran Church Has Drag Queen Take to the Pulpit During Sunday Service, Read Book to Kids
Alleged Home Intruder Immediately Regrets Decision When He Sees What's Waiting for Him Behind the Door
Watch: Biden Repeatedly Botches the Name of Medal of Honor Recipient
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!