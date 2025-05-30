Watch: Biden Returns to Public Spotlight by Repeatedly Shouting During Veterans Memorial Speech

Former President Joe Biden suffered obvious cognitive decline long before he left office. Everyone could see it, and every honest person acknowledged it.

Meanwhile, last week, the public learned of Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

In other words, under normal circumstances, basic human compassion would stay our impulse to mock the octogenarian former president for randomly shouting during a speech, as he did Friday at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.

Biden, however, presided over the most tyrannical administration in U.S. history. While his diminished cognitive ability mitigates personal responsibility to a degree, the fact remains that Biden cast his lot with the corrupt establishment many years ago, resulting in a half-century-long political career that enriched him and those closest to him at taxpayer expense.

In other words, the former president deserves every bit of public humiliation.

At different points in his brief speech, Biden grew animated over America’s divisive politics, the perennial requirement to defend democracy, and care for veterans.

A capable speaker, of course, might very well grow animated while discussing any of those subjects. Biden, however, sounded like a man angry at his nurse for bringing him the wrong flavor of pudding.

“Our troops don’t wear a uniform that says ‘I’m a Democrat,’ or ‘I’m a Republican,'” the former president said while ruminating on partisan politics.

“It says I’M AN AMERICAN!” he then shouted, no doubt waking up some in the audience.

Do you think Biden was really in control of the White House during his presidency? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (5 Votes) No: 99% (788 Votes)

Little more than a minute later, Biden spoke of the perennial need to defend what we value. To drive home his point, he decided to yell the same phrase three times in a row.

“EVERY GENERATION! EVERY GENERATION! EVERY GENERATION has to fight to maintain that democracy,” he thundered.

Finally, 90 seconds or so later, the former president raged over veterans’ welfare.

“To care for their families,” Biden said, “to support our veterans, with more NOT LESS! I get really angry when I hear about veterans are seeking too much. They’re NOT ENOUGH!”

Gritting of teeth accompanied the angry former president’s raised voice.

Readers may view the entire speech in the YouTube video below. The sad spectacle of Biden yelling at his audience occurred around the 6:40, 8:00, and 9:40 marks.

Last week’s release of the book “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, put the former president back in the spotlight.

To say the least, the book did not reflect well on anyone involved. That includes Tapper, who helped participate in the cover-up in the first place.

It also includes Biden’s inner circle. After all, the public still does not know how many decisions the former president actually made on his own.

Now, as Friday’s speech once again showed, anyone who purports to care about Biden would do well to keep him out of the spotlight altogether and simply allow him to retreat into obscurity with what little remains of his dignity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.