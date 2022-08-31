Watch: Biden Says 'How Are You, Baby? How Old Are You?' at Rally - But It Gets Worse

President Joe Biden should not be talking to children. He shouldn’t be talking to or about teenagers, either. Quite frankly, he oughtn’t address or talk about anyone under the age of 21 for the remainder of his presidency.

Yet again, the president is in hot water for an odd comment to a minor. This time, it’s for what he said to a girl in the audience at an event in Pennsylvania.

The Tuesday speech was intended to boost Biden’s bid to ban so-called “assault weapons” and to defend the FBI in the wake of the raid on former President Donald Trump’s home in South Florida’s Mar-a-Lago Club.

“It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI, threatening the life of law enforcement and their families, for simply carrying out the law and doing their job,” Biden told a crowd at Wilkes University, a small, private college about 100 miles north and west of Philadelphia, according to The Associated Press.

That kind of attempt at feisty talk is undermined, however, by bizarre moments like this:

“How are you, baby? How old are you? How old are you?” he asked a girl in the audience.

“Nine,” she responded.

“You’re almost double figures!” Biden said.

If that sounds strange to you, consider the fact that it’s not the first time Biden’s used questionable language when talking to young girls. Consider this moment in March of 2021:

“I love those barrettes in your hair,” Biden told a young girl at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, according to the New York Post.

The girl’s mother had introduced the president, the Post reported.

“Man, I’ll tell you what. Look at her,” Biden said. “She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

And it’s not just his words: Biden has a history of inappropriate behavior with members of the opposite sex, including children. Here’s a representative “hair-sniffing” video of the president:

Earlier this month, former Trump administration Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recalled to Megyn Kelly how her personal space was invaded by Biden during a creepy encounter before her involvement in federal politics.

“I was in a wheelchair. I was backstage after speaking,” she told Megyn Kelly.

“He came up to me, put his hands on my shoulders and his forehead on my forehead for several seconds, and had a conversation with me.”

DeVos said she hadn’t met Biden before this occasion.

As social media users noted, there’s something decidedly odd about a man about calling an obviously young girl “baby.”

However, there’s another reason Biden should have wanted to steer clear of this:

As this social media user noted, this clip came on the heels of an acknowledgment that portions of a diary found at a halfway house in Florida did indeed belong to Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden. In the diary, Ashley Biden wrote that, as a young girl, she had “showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).”

Regardless of whether or not this statement was true, the question remains:

Why would Joe Biden want to again remind us that he has a problem with boundaries and young women, both physical and verbal? The answer, it seems, is that he just doesn’t get it.

