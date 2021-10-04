Share
Watch: Biden Says Chasing Women Into the Bathroom and Harassing Them Is Just 'Part of the Process'

 By Cameron Arcand  October 4, 2021 at 1:48pm
Democratic Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema was chased by pro-illegal immigration protesters into a restroom on Sunday while teaching at Arizona State University, which resulted in a viral video circulating around the internet.

Living United for Change in Arizona, a far-left social justice organization, confronted the moderate Democrat about immigration policy and her hesitancy to support President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” spending plan in its entirety.

“We knocked on doors for you to get you elected, and just like how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don’t support what you promised us,” one protester said while Sinema was in a restroom stall, the Washington Examiner reported.

As an ASU student, I feel strong second-hand embarrassment that a sitting United States senator was treated with immense disrespect on campus for not fully complying with the far left’s demands.

Biden, on the other hand, dismissed the inappropriate behavior against his fellow Democrat.

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody,” he said Monday.

“The only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them. It’s part of the process.”

Prior to Biden’s comments, Sinema acknowledged in a statement that the First Amendment is a right but made it clear that defying common courtesy is a horrible strategy.

“In Arizona, we love the First Amendment. We know it is vital to our democracy that constituents can freely petition, protest, or criticize my policy positions and decisions,” she said. “The activist group that engaged in yesterday’s behavior is one that both my team and I have met with several times since I was elected to the Senate, and I will continue engaging with Arizonans with diverse viewpoints to help inform my work for Arizona.”

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” she continued.

“It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.

“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate,” she concluded.

The activists broke Arizona state law, which prohibits recording or photographing somebody in a restroom without their permission.

My college campus is further descending into a leftist playground where honoring privacy and civility is thrown out the window.

Biden does not care about this disturbing incident, but why should he? He only wants his unrealistic agenda to get rammed through Congress, even if it means Sinema gets hunted down.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
