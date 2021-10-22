As terrifying crime waves grip Democrat-run cities nationwide, President Joe Biden tacitly encouraged more lawlessness by saying unvaccinated police officers should be fired.

Biden made the alarming remarks Thursday during a CNN town hall in Baltimore hosted by liberal commentator Anderson Cooper.

“Should police officers, emergency responders, be mandated to get vaccines? And if not, should they be — stay at home, or let go?” Cooper asked.

Biden replied, “Yes and yes.”

WATCH: Joe Biden says “yes” police officers and emergency responders should be FIRED if they don’t comply with coercive vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/DQRUFRnHZe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

This is a stark reversal from last year, when presidential candidate Biden opposed vaccine mandates.

As recently as December 2020 — a month after being installed in the White House — the 78-year-old career politician insisted that he would not impose such mandates.

“No, I don’t think [vaccines] should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory…”

Biden on December 4, 2020 He lied. pic.twitter.com/seEgMcqgsO — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) September 10, 2021

Almost a year into his presidential tenure, Biden has fully embraced vaccine mandates, which he claims are working despite an explosion of COVID-19 infections under his watch and mounting opposition from many Americans.

“By the way, I waited until July to talk about mandating, because I tried everything else possible,” the president told Cooper, according to a CNN transcript.

Last month, he signed an executive order requiring all federal employees to get the coronavirus vaccine.

In a comical irony, members of Congress and employees of the federal court system are exempt from Biden’s vaccine mandate.

Members of Congress, their staff, and federal court system employees are exempt from the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandates. https://t.co/xjnCcEr3a7 — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 11, 2021

Across the United States, there is a growing movement of airline workers, military personnel, police officers, teachers and other Americans protesting vaccine mandates as unconstitutional and oppressive.

In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot is engaged in a standoff with the nation’s second-largest police force over her vaccine mandate.

A report last week said as much as half of the Chicago police force — or roughly 6,500 officers — could be placed on unpaid leave for refusing Lightfoot’s order.

The potential layoffs could ignite more crime surges across the city, which is already engulfed by rampant lawlessness that has been exacerbated by the left’s defund the police frenzy.

The stalemate is continuing into a second week as neither side is budging.

John Catanzara, the president of the Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, has underscored that he is vaccinated and is not anti-vaccine.

He and his fellow union members merely oppose the one-size-fits-all mandate and the invasive requirement that they disclose their vaccination status, which they say is a personal, confidential medical decision.

Despite the left-wing media narrative that people who oppose vaccine mandates are white Republicans, in reality, numerous Americans of all races and political persuasions oppose the Big Government overreach implicit in the mandates.

Chicago Alderman Anthony Beale, a Democrat, warned that firing unvaccinated cops would ignite a public safety nightmare.

“When you look at it, it’s a recipe for disaster,” Beale told WGN-TV. “And that’s what we’re seeing right now. It is why crime is escalating in the city of Chicago.”

Former Democratic mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, who previously served as city budget director and as the CEO of Chicago Public Schools, said Lightfoot is opportunistically weaponizing the vaccine mandate to wield unprecedented power.

Vallas said the mayor didn’t care about public safety or the welfare of law enforcement before, as evidenced by her past actions.

“From start @ChicagoMayor threw CPD to COVID wolves,” he tweeted Tuesday. “Not enough masks, exp. hand sanitizer, no social dist during riots/looting by packing CPD in buses/vans.

“No quarantine still for CPD when in contact with an infected person they must still work. She’s never been about CPD safety.”

From start @ChicagoMayor threw CPD to COVID wolves. Not enough masks, exp. hand sanitizer, no social dist during riots/looting by packing CPD in buses/vans. No quarantine still for CPD when in contact with an infected person they must still work. She’s never been about CPD safety pic.twitter.com/xhepYq3svw — Paul Vallas (@Paulvallas) October 19, 2021

The Chicago chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police said Lightfoot is sacrificing public safety on the altar of unscientific vaccine mandates.

“@chicagosmayor seems to think that her game of brinksmanship is an acceptable risk to the citizens… Clearly, her position has nothing to do with the public’s safety or health policy and everything to do with ‘winning’ the political game against the union.” #LightfootDuty https://t.co/u2OPpS60Z9 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) October 21, 2021

If Biden gets his way and thousands of police officers who refuse the vaccine are fired, the crime infesting Chicago and other cities nationwide surely will get even worse than it is now. This is dystopian America under Democratic rule.

