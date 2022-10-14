Watch: Biden Says Possibly the 6 Scariest Words of His Presidency - And They're Actually Coherent

President Joe Biden has said some scary things over the past few months.

Some of them we haven’t been able to understand because of the sheen of incoherence that’s affected both his speech and thoughts over the past few years.

Some we’ve understood all too well — like when he said “Where’s Jackie?” at a White House event, referring to a Republican congresswoman who had died a month prior.

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

The one connection between all of these gaffes is that the man in the White House has perhaps gone batty and needs a nice, long nap on a very comfortable couch, not four more years in office. That’s still true — but on Thursday, he may have said the six scariest words of his 21 months in office, and they were coherent, lucid and accurate.

“Whatever Maxine says, I agree with.”

Maxine, in this case, is Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat who’s been a mainstay of the party’s far-left fringe for decades.

Biden was at an event in California to promote his infrastructure spending when he gave a shout-out to Democrat lawmakers in attendance — including Auntie Maxine.

Biden: “Maxine Waters! Whatever Maxine says, I agree with.” pic.twitter.com/Hi3INrtWhg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 13, 2022

Is that a fact, Mr. President? Because if that’s the case, you have a lot to answer for.

Let’s do a reverse-chronological list of the biggies, shall we?

In June, Rep. Waters showed up outside the Supreme Court after the decision was handed down to overturn Roe v. Wade. Even though the court is the highest in the land and its word on these matters is legally final, she urged women to “defy them,” presumably by getting abortions in jurisdictions where what they’re doing is illegal.

Maxine Waters and Al Green among members of Congress who’ve shown up outside the Supreme Court to denounce the end of Roe. “Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop us,” Waters says. “The hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them.” pic.twitter.com/SCkicoQj68 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 24, 2022

“They’ve seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try and stop them. To hell with the Supreme Court! We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies,” she said.

“And if they think black women are intimidated or oppressed, they’ve got another thought coming. Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions,” she added. “We’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

Presumably not the body inside their womb, however, even when it’s female.

In September of 2021, she helped spread the lie that Border Patrol agents “whipped” migrants at the border in south Texas. (The photos of the “whipping” were an optical illusion created by the reins on the horses the mounted agents were using.)

Not content with just spreading a lie, however, she called it worse than slavery.

“We’re saying to the president and everybody else, you’ve got to stop this madness. And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work?” she said. “They have got to be gotten rid of.”

“They’ve got to be stopped. It cannot go on,” she continued. “What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.”

“I’m unhappy, and I’m not just unhappy with the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them. I’m unhappy with this administration,” Rep. Maxine Waters says at a news conference on the situation at the U.S. southern border. https://t.co/tUeqoESHTP pic.twitter.com/BuWTMs8ilf — ABC News (@ABC) September 22, 2021

That may be febrile rhetoric, but at least it didn’t potentially qualify as jury intimidation, according to a judge. We can’t say the same thing about her remarks during a protest in a Minneapolis suburb during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted of killing George Floyd in May of 2020.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said during the protest.

Rep. Maxine Waters calls for rioters to “stay in the street” and “fight for justice” against police unless Chauvin is declared guilty for murder, not just manslaughter. “We got to get more confrontational. We got to make sure they know we mean business.” pic.twitter.com/YVdV8QHfUM — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 18, 2021

While Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill refused a defense motion to declare a mistrial after the remarks, he said this: “I will give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”

Still behind everything Maxine says, Mr. Biden?

Oh, but let us not forget the biggie of biggies: Waters’ infamous 2018 entreaty to Democrats to angrily confront any Trump official they came across in public:







“And if you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she told a crowd.

Indeed, Trump seemed to bring out the worst in Waters, who once said the former president should be charged with “premeditated murder” because of Jan. 6 and told CNN’s Jim Acosta, absent any hard evidence, that the Capitol incursion was planned by the Trump campaign.

Ironic, given that Waters herself was an election denier; as PolitiFact notes, the congresswoman “was among seven House Democrats who raised futile objections to the Electoral College count by Congress in January 2017 that certified Trump’s victory. They tried to argue that the election was tainted by Russian interference and voter suppression. They were overruled because none of their objections had required support from a senator.”

“Whatever Maxine says, I agree with.” Is that true? Sadly, the answer is yes — if just because Joe Biden no longer possesses the political or mental oomph to pursue his own agenda. He’s a tabula rasa for the Democrats, a senescent blank slate that says [insert liberal ideas here].

And over the past few years, the left wing of the party has certainly been able to write all over him. Once a self-identified uniter, he now rages against “MAGA Republicans” and “election deniers” while ignoring belligerent radicals who ignore the results of elections on the other side of the aisle.

He said those six words and he meant them. If that doesn’t scare you, America, nothing will.

