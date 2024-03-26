Watch: Biden Says He'll Use Taxpayer Money to Fix Baltimore Key Bridge, Won't Answer if Ship's Company Will Help

While the country’s eyes have been fixed to the spectacular destruction early Tuesday of a vital bridge in Baltimore, President Joe Biden said the federal government would replace the structure.

And the terms were unmistakable.

But some social media users took note of what he didn’t say.

During an appearance before reporters in the White House briefing room, according to a White House transcript, Biden said he planned to visit Baltimore at some point, but made it clear that federal taxpayer money would be dedicated to rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

An outgoing container vessel struck the bridge about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

At least two individuals thrown into the water by the bridge collapse were rescued; six were considered unaccounted for, according to CBS News.

Pres. Biden vows the “federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing” Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key bridge after its collapse. Asked whether the shipping company should be held responsible, Biden says: “That could be, but we’re not going to wait for that.” pic.twitter.com/7Z4QgrOKsY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2024

“It’s my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said.

“This could take some time. The people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with them at every step of the way until the port is re-opened and the bridge is rebuilt.”

When a reporter asked if the shipping company would be held responsible, Biden answered, “That could be, but we’re not going to wait if that happened. We’re going to pay for it to get the bridge rebuilt and open.”

According to Business Insider, the container ship Dali is owned by Grace Ocean, a Singapore company. It was being chartered by the shipping giant Maersk.

The fact that Biden did not vow to pursue payment from the corporations struck some social media users. (It would have slipped in nicely after he said he expects Congress to support him.)

So in the space of 24hrs they’ve decided that the bridge was asking for it? Why won’t we expect the company (their insurance) to at least kick in some of the cost? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 26, 2024

So easy for him to spend other people’s money. The shipping company should absolutely be liable for the rebuild. I’m sure they have insurance. We can build it but they better get their money back. — Shark (@sharkbyte911) March 26, 2024

Why doesn’t the owner of the boat pay for it? Why is it the tax payers responsibility? — AvidTraveler420 (@ATraveler420) March 26, 2024

Wherever the money comes from, replacing the bridge is going to be a costly, time-consuming project.

Work on the 1.6-mile bridge that was destroyed on Tuesday was started in 1972 and completed in 1977, according to The New York Times.

It cost about $141 million, according to The Times, or about $735 million in 2024, adjusted for inflation.

