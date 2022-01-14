Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Smirks When His Handlers Step In to Stop Basic Questions

 By Samantha Chang  January 14, 2022 at 7:10am
Share

Joe Biden’s presidency is a horrifying trainwreck, which explains why he has repeatedly avoided taking even basic questions from the news media.

His pattern of ignoring reporters continued on Thursday when he cavalierly dismissed a legitimate question that millions of Americans want him to answer.

Specifically, a reporter asked if Biden has a message “for vaccinated Americans who are wondering why they should continue to restrict their activities, given that your health officials say most Americans will get COVID at some point?”

The career politician — who campaigned for the presidency from his basement — replied, “Folks, we’ll talk about that later. Come on.”

Biden then smirked as his handlers shushed frustrated reporters, who peppered him with questions that fell on deaf ears.

Trending:
Watch: Psaki Awkwardly Smirks as Reporter Savages Her by Listing Off Biden's Failures for 1 Minute Straight


Imagine the outrage from the Democrats and their media puppets if former President Donald Trump — who held impromptu press scrums almost every day — brushed off questions in the middle of a crisis the way Biden does.

They would undoubtedly slam Trump as an “enemy of the free press.” Yet Biden largely escapes such backlash.

Keep in mind that the point of staging the media event Thursday was for the president to inform Americans about what he’s doing to curb the COVID-19 pandemic amid the surge in cases of the omicron variant.

Do you want Biden to hold more news conferences?

However, like most Democrats, Biden seems to have forgotten that he works for us and is accountable to the public. He is not an absolute ruler who answers to no one.

Moreover, it is critical for the White House to be as responsive as possible to the public right now, amid the multiple, catastrophic emergencies ravaging the country, including soaring inflation, a crippling supply-chain crisis, terrifying crime waves and ongoing border invasions.

The doddering Biden also repeated a falsehood during his brief media event when he again claimed “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

In fact, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that omicron has spread like wildfire among the vaccinated.

Related:
Looking for Proof Biden Is a Racist? We've Got Decades of Evidence Right Here

During the past year, Biden has routinely ignored questions and walked away from reporters asking about the crises roiling the nation under his watch.

What we’re seeing is a presidency in meltdown because the guy in the Oval Office is simply not capable of discharging his duties.

Biden is not up to the job, and his presidency is an abject failure. Now, even some members of the fawning liberal media can see that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Watch: Biden Smirks When His Handlers Step In to Stop Basic Questions
Watch: Alec Baldwin Sounds Off on 'Rust' Shooting, Reveals Who He Thinks the True Victim Is
Your Tax Dollars at Work: Newsom's Sick $110 Million Plan to Supercharge the Immigration Crisis
Revealed: The Mega-Famous Hollywood Billionaire Who Bullies Joe Manchin Behind Closed Doors
Meghan Markle Humiliated: Royal's Woke Charity Raised Pathetic Amount of Cash in 2020
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!