President Joe Biden wants those affected by Hurricane Ida to know that his “Build Back Better” agenda involves rebuilding the infrastructure so that there’s no damage.

Even though there would be damage, but that’s not going to stop him.

If you don’t get that, welcome to the club. Those Tuesday remarks came during an address Biden’s speechwriters will doubtlessly shove several clips of into an already stuffed desktop folder titled “Don’t Do This.” After all, this should have been a simple gig for the president — an opportunity to talk up climate change, infrastructure, energy and spending.

On every single one of those fronts, Biden managed to gaffe his way through prepared remarks about how mitigating the damage from Hurricane Ida — which was responsible for at least 67 hurricane-related deaths and could end up causing $95 billion in losses, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer — providentially aligned with his agenda.

Nowhere was this more apparent than when he talked about how stopping future events like this depended on mitigating climate change.

“And folks, the evidence [is] clear, climate change poses an existential threat to our lives, to our economy and the threat is here, it’s not going to get any better. The question — can it get worse?” Biden said.

“We can stop it from getting worse. And when I talk about building back better — and Chuck [Schumer] is fighting for my program, our program on the hill — when I talk about building back better, I mean, you can’t build to what it was before this last storm, you got to build better, so if the storm occurred again, there would be no damage.”

Absolutely no damage? Well, not quite:

PRES. BIDEN: “You gotta build better so if the storm occurred again, there would be no damage – there would be. But that’s not gonna stop us though, because if we just do that, it’s just gonna get worse and worse and worse.” pic.twitter.com/lACsMgTGQC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2021

“There would be” damage, Biden said, “but that’s not going to stop us though — because if we just do that, it’s just going to get worse and worse and worse because the storms are going to get worse and worse and worse.

“And so, folks, we’ve got to listen to the scientists and the economists and the national security experts. They all tell us, ‘This is code red. The nation and the world are in peril.’ And that’s not hyperbole, that is a fact. They’ve been warning us.”

That’s why we need to go to zero net emissions. By, um, last year:

President Biden says we need to “by 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions.” It is 2021 pic.twitter.com/Agwqs4S3Vh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 7, 2021

“We are determined that we are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050, by 2020, make sure all our electricity is zero emissions,” Biden said. “We’re going to be able to do these things, but we’ve got to move. We’ve got to move and we’ve got to move the rest of the world.”

“It’s not just the United States of America. And so, folks, this summer alone communities with over 100 million Americans, 100 Americans call home have been struck by extreme weather.”

If we’re going to make that 2020 zero net emissions goal, that Democrat-backed $3.5 trillion spending bill had better include reams of money for a government-owned fleet of time-traveling, nuclear-powered Deloreans piloted by environmental activists who can successfully pilot a car up to 88 miles per hour.

(I’ve ridden shotgun with a few Greta Thunberg stans, so I can vouch that training them to get the Delorean above 55 will be just as costly as procuring the cars.)

There’s a reason why we point out our president’s gaffes. Remember this clip?







This was a bit from a 2002 speech given by then-President George W. Bush. It was a “Bushism” — a verbal mishap that proved he was unprepared for the office.

This one was considered so telling it closed Michael Moore’s conspiracy-tastic “Fahrenheit 9/11.” (This was back when outré conspiracy theories went to number one at the box office and didn’t get you banned from Twitter — or MySpace, as the case would have been back then.)

The thing was, everyone knew George W. Bush was verbally infelicitous. It was part of the package; his father had the same problem, too. It was neither indicative of their intelligence nor of its decline.

In the case of Joe Biden, while he’s never been fleet of verbal foot, the evidence of diminishing returns is plain. Speaking of natural disasters, watch here as he says he “can’t think of anyone better to lead” the response to Tropical Storm Henri than his Federal Emergency Management Agency director, then struggles to remember her name:

Joe Biden appears to struggle to remember his FEMA administrator’s name pic.twitter.com/DPRIjiLOQ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

And it’s not just limited to Criswell. In March, Biden also referred to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Pentagon, respectively, as “the guy who runs that outfit over there.”

Whoops: Biden forgets the name of the Pentagon, as well as the name of his secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin pic.twitter.com/ZtcgHLBIAO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2021

In August, Biden urged Americans to go to vaccines.com for information on COVID-19 vaccines and to make an appointment at a vaccination center near them. The actual website, vaccines.gov, was displayed right behind him:

Biden tells Americans to go to “https://t.co/WPZrK1bAw6” TWICE instead of the actual website https://t.co/kCUjiBfPdOhttps://t.co/67Ju2qAaqi is literally displayed right behind him pic.twitter.com/RHEv0rdno2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2021

And again, this is a theme. Here he is telling a debate audience to “go to Joe 30330” during a debate in August of 2019. That wasn’t his campaign website; you were supposed to text “Joe” to 30330. But never mind that.

Joe Biden telling a nationwide debate audience to “go to joe30330” is a digital strategist’s nightmare luckily, he doesn’t have any working on his campaign. pic.twitter.com/ebhikdnYZP — Brett “Unions 2021” Banditelli (@banditelli) August 1, 2019

Back on the topic of vaccines, here he was back in a July town hall, talking about “trusted interlocutors” and how they would tell you whether “there’s a man on the moon or whatever, you know, something, or, you know, whether those aliens are here or not.”

Joe Biden rambles: “Whether or not there’s a man on the moon” pic.twitter.com/ljNkOXn91N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2021

Where are the Michael Moores of the world now? Where are the multitude of cable hosts willing to call out a few stray Bushisms but refusing to note the president just gave a speech from New York City in which he promised to build back better so “there would be no damage.”

Then he said “there would be” damage, “but that’s not going to stop us though.” Oh, and we need to have zero electricity emissions by 2020, one year ago.

We’re all watching the same deterioration in real-time. Some of us are just willing to call it what it is.

