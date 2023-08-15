President Joe Biden is at it again, telling false tales about things he has done, said, or seen, this time with claims that he witnessed a bridge collapsing in Pittsburgh in 2022 when the truth is he did no such thing.

Biden’s penchant toward telling easily debunked lies about his biography — tales always meant to make him the hero of the age — is not a recent development. He has been doing this for decades. And the media usually just waves it all off with a chuckle and chortling that it’s “just good ol’ Joe for ya.”

This time, Biden claimed to have actually seen the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge, which is located in the East End of Pittsburgh and spans a large ravine in Frick Park. The bridge that collapsed was built in 1972 and collapsed on Jan. 28 of last year.

On Tuesday, the president appeared in Milwaukee to tout his Bidenomics plan where he told a crowd at Ingeteam Inc. that he is “investing in America.” But during his remarks, he brought up the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.







“By the way, Pittsburgh is the city of bridges, more bridges in Pittsburgh than any other city in America,” Biden said before getting to his claim about witnessing the bridge collapse.

“I watched that bridge collapse. I got there and saw it collapse, with over 200 feet off the ground over a valley. It collapsed. Thank God school was out,” Biden shockingly proclaimed.

Biden claims he “watched that bridge collapse” in Pittsburgh: “I got there and saw it collapse!” That didn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/pV3dZwhhKI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023



But Biden was not there, despite his dramatic telling of the story.

Do you think Biden is a corrupt president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (408 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Even NBC reported at the time that the bridge collapse came before Biden’s visit to the area to talk about infrastructure. CNN also noted in 2022 that the bridge collapsed before Biden even got to Pittsburgh. And another video posted by NBC showed Biden visiting the collapse site after the bridge had gone down. The evidence that he was not there to actually see the bridge collapse is irrefutable.

That wasn’t the only fake story Biden told about himself in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

During his visit, Biden also once again broke out in his false, and repeatedly debunked, story about an Amtrak conductor that he tells over and over again despite the fact that everyone knows it is a lie.

As X, formerly Twitter, user Greg Price noted, CNN also reported that Biden keeps telling this fake Amtrak story.

Biden once again tells the false story that an Amtrak conductor named Angelo Negri told him how many miles he traveled on the train, which never happened because the guy died before this conversation could have conceivably occurred. Even outlets like CNN have pointed it out.… pic.twitter.com/pUguZSkl68 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023



Biden pulls these stunts constantly.

During his State of the Union address early this year, for instance, he didn’t even get five minutes into his remarks before lying. Biden told Congress that the economy was “reeling” when he took office in 2021 and implied that it is in a better state now. Neither claim is true.

In some cases, the establishment media has fact-checked him. After that State of the Union address, The Washington Post debunked 13 of Biden’s claims. But usually, the media just ignores it all.

Biden lies about consequential issues all the time. In May, Biden claimed that “MAGA Republicans” were forcing the U.S. to default on its debts and added, “We have never, ever failed to pay our debt.” But Twitter community notes kicked in to point out that the U.S. had defaulted on its obligations several times in the past.

Also in May, Biden claimed he created the cooperative group of countries called “The Quad” to confront China in the South China Sea regions. But in truth, it was former President Donald Trump who was in office when that group originated.

Biden lies about things big and small, too, such as his easily checked claim that he was born in the same hospital in which his “grandpop” died. In actuality, his “grandpop” died in Baltimore and Joe was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He has told whoppers like this for decades. For instance, for years he claimed that a drunk driver caused the accident that took the life of his first wife, Neilia Biden, back when he was a first-term U.S. senator in 1972. But this claim has never been true. There was never any finding by police that the man driving the car that hit Neilia’s car was drunk. Yet, Biden has told this drunk driver story for decades, infuriating the other driver’s family.

Then there was his false claim that he was a top student in college and that he had a string of college degrees, none of which was true. He claimed he was in the “top half” of his class in school. In reality, he was 76th in a class of 85 students. This blatant lie along with several others uttered in 1987, helped lead to the collapse of his first campaign for president.

There are so many lies like that that it would take a hundred pages to track them all down. But it’s all just part of decades of untruths that have marked Biden’s career in politics.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.