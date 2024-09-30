Watch: Biden Struggles Through 5-Minute Speech on Helene Disaster, Admits He Is Ill

President Joe Biden’s obvious physical weakness must never excuse his callousness or his betrayal of Americans.

On Monday, Biden hacked and coughed his way through brief remarks on the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene.

Those remarks came after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend largely ignoring the plight of Americans in the hurricane-ravaged Southeast.

In the soft voice of a failing octogenarian, the president offered platitudes and pledged “every available resource” in between coughs.

“Excuse me. I have a cold,” he said at one point.

Over the weekend, survivors of Hurricane Helene posted incredible footage to the social media platform X. Unimaginable flooding occurred in the hardest-hit areas, such as western North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Biden spoke briefly to reporters and said that the federal government had already given victims “everything that we have.”

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (78 Votes)

This from a president who, in August 2023, replied “no comment” when asked about lethal wildfires in Maui. Otherwise, Biden could not be bothered to interrupt another of his vacations.

In like manner, Biden and Harris largely remained silent over the weekend.

Actually, the president would have done better to stay totally silent. Instead, the moron in charge of his X account promised on Sunday that “Ukraine will win this war. And the United States will continue to stand beside them every step of the way.”

Thus, for nearly 24 hours X users seethed over the contrast in Biden’s treatment of Ukraine and North Carolina.

“Over 100 people just died from floods in North Carolina and over 1000 are still missing. We don’t care about Ukraine,” one user replied.

Over 100 people just died from floods in North Carolina and over 1000 are still missing. We don’t care about Ukraine. https://t.co/1HiZ6v5iJK — Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) September 30, 2024

Others had similar reactions on Sunday and into Monday morning.

How quickly do you think we could rebuild North Carolina and Tennessee if the nearly $400 BILLION we’ve sent Ukraine could be spent here in America instead? pic.twitter.com/UjMuA1RSZU — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) September 30, 2024

North Carolina is under water, people are still missing, meanwhile we’re sending another $8 billion to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Ujbz8IRHPO — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 30, 2024

We don’t have a president. Our dollars are going to Ukraine. North Carolina is drowning & Kamala is visiting restaurants in Pennsylvania. Kamala cares more about her campaign than the people she supposedly represents. She doesn’t deserve our respect or our votes. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2024

Maybe if North Carolina identified as Ukraine some of its incredible people would actually get some attention, resources, and much needed funding for themselves in their time of need. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 30, 2024

Then, on Monday, former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia.

“The governor’s doing a very good job. He’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone,” Trump said in a clip posted to X.

“Of course, the vice president, she’s out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” Trump later added.

Trump in storm-ravaged Valdosta: “They’re having a hard time getting the president on the phone and their vice president’s busy fundraising.” pic.twitter.com/7wBjIsKrpc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

In a separate clip, a reporter asked if Trump had reached out to Biden.

“No, I haven’t reached out to him. I think he’s sleeping right now, actually,” the former president replied.

“Have you reached out to President Biden about federal relief efforts?” “No I haven’t reached out to him. I think he’s sleeping right now, actually.” Greatest of all time.

pic.twitter.com/GHsVnBX7Rd — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 30, 2024

Then, in another clip, Trump indicated that he had already coordinated with X owner Elon Musk about restoring communications to affected areas.

“We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We know that,” Trump said.

BREAKING: Trump just revealed that he is personally coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink set up for Hurricane Helene victims who have lost communication “We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We… pic.twitter.com/y22xduJiH3 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

Finally, Biden sprang into action and delivered the aforementioned remarks, though not without some closing drama.

“On the hurricane, Mr. President, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” a reporter asked as Biden tried to walk out of the room.

“I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before, as well. I commanded. It’s called a telephone,” the irritated president replied.

“Is it not important for the country to see — ” the same reporter tried to ask. But the door closed behind Biden.

Talk about an appropriate metaphor. Indeed, the final closing of the door on the Biden-Harris nightmare cannot happen soon enough.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.