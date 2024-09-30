Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden Struggles Through 5-Minute Speech on Helene Disaster, Admits He Is Ill

 By Michael Schwarz  September 30, 2024 at 2:16pm
President Joe Biden’s obvious physical weakness must never excuse his callousness or his betrayal of Americans.

On Monday, Biden hacked and coughed his way through brief remarks on the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene.

Those remarks came after Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spent the weekend largely ignoring the plight of Americans in the hurricane-ravaged Southeast.

In the soft voice of a failing octogenarian, the president offered platitudes and pledged “every available resource” in between coughs.

“Excuse me. I have a cold,” he said at one point.

Over the weekend, survivors of Hurricane Helene posted incredible footage to the social media platform X. Unimaginable flooding occurred in the hardest-hit areas, such as western North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Biden spoke briefly to reporters and said that the federal government had already given victims “everything that we have.”

This from a president who, in August 2023, replied “no comment” when asked about lethal wildfires in Maui. Otherwise, Biden could not be bothered to interrupt another of his vacations.

In like manner, Biden and Harris largely remained silent over the weekend.

Actually, the president would have done better to stay totally silent. Instead, the moron in charge of his X account promised on Sunday that “Ukraine will win this war. And the United States will continue to stand beside them every step of the way.”

Thus, for nearly 24 hours X users seethed over the contrast in Biden’s treatment of Ukraine and North Carolina.

“Over 100 people just died from floods in North Carolina and over 1000 are still missing. We don’t care about Ukraine,” one user replied.

Others had similar reactions on Sunday and into Monday morning.

Then, on Monday, former President Donald Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia.

“The governor’s doing a very good job. He’s having a hard time getting the president on the phone,” Trump said in a clip posted to X.

“Of course, the vice president, she’s out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” Trump later added.

In a separate clip, a reporter asked if Trump had reached out to Biden.

“No, I haven’t reached out to him. I think he’s sleeping right now, actually,” the former president replied.

Then, in another clip, Trump indicated that he had already coordinated with X owner Elon Musk about restoring communications to affected areas.

“We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We know that,” Trump said.

Finally, Biden sprang into action and delivered the aforementioned remarks, though not without some closing drama.

“On the hurricane, Mr. President, why weren’t you and Vice President Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?” a reporter asked as Biden tried to walk out of the room.

“I was commanding. I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday and the day before, as well. I commanded. It’s called a telephone,” the irritated president replied.

“Is it not important for the country to see — ” the same reporter tried to ask. But the door closed behind Biden.

Talk about an appropriate metaphor. Indeed, the final closing of the door on the Biden-Harris nightmare cannot happen soon enough.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
