Everyone makes verbal mistakes.

To criticize someone for mispronouncing a word or losing a thought mid-sentence isn’t fair — in most cases, that is.

If that person happens to be the president of the United States, however, and he just so happens to make a major verbal blunder nearly every time he makes a public appearance, then that might be cause for concern.

If the leader of the free world can barely hold it together when he talks, it is completely reasonable to question whether he should be in charge of anything at all.

During a Wednesday news conference, Biden addressed a room full of reporters regarding the recent supply chain issues threatening the prices and availability of Christmas gifts this coming holiday season.

And, yet again, he failed to seem even somewhat capable of stringing together a series of coherent sentences.

Many of Biden’s remarks during the conference were unintelligible as he repeatedly winced and struggled to pronounce various words, including the name of a port official.

Biden off to an inspiring start pic.twitter.com/p4vztRe0p7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2021

“I’m joined by the executive director of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Gene Seroka, and, uh, and Mario– Mario Cordono.”

The name Biden had been grasping for was Mario Cordero, the executive director of the Port of Long Beach.

When he realized his mistake, Biden immediately apologized.

“I mis– I apologize, Mario,” he said.

Then, after finishing his blunder-riddled speech, Biden quickly walked out without answering any questions from the journalists present.

No one should be attacking Biden’s character over making verbal gaffes.

That being said, given how often these blunders occur, the American people have a right to know whether Biden has the cognitive ability to serve as their president.

Otherwise, important issues that need to be addressed, such as the ongoing supply chain crisis, may be left in the hands of someone totally incapable of making important decisions.

It’s time for Biden to finally take a cognitive exam.

Even more important, it’s time for the American people to learn the truth about the state of their president’s mental health.

