President Joe Biden’s inability to think and speak clearly has raised questions about his health since his presidential campaign. Unfortunately, he is not showing any evidence that those concerns are misplaced.

On Wednesday, Biden struggled to speak for 41 straight seconds during a speech in the White House State Dining Room. He was attempting to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the restaurant business, but it was hard to hear that message amid his stumbling.

For nearly one minute of air time, Biden was slurring his words, mistaking millions for thousands and failing to effectively communicate any real point to the American people.

BIDEN EN FUEGO pic.twitter.com/dBpOdsu5ah — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2021

Conservative news outlet The Daily Wire responded to Biden’s struggles in a sarcastic tweet assuring followers that “Everything is normal.”

Everything is normal pic.twitter.com/rEbyum5A70 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 5, 2021

After the first incident, Biden again appeared completely spaced out when answering a question from a reporter. He repeatedly paused for awkwardly long amounts of time, and when he did speak, his answer provided little to no actual substance.

While The Daily Wire was clearly being sarcastic with its comment, the reality is that many on the left really do wish to pretend that Biden’s constant stumbling is not a serious concern.

In November, Forbes contributor Ali Shahbaz wrote an article suggesting that Biden was an inspiration to Americans with disabilities. In it, he also suggested that virtually any gaffe Biden makes during his speeches must be due to the stutter he’s had since childhood, not a decline in mental or physical health.

“At various points of the presidential campaign, Biden received criticism that signaled a worrying lack of awareness of speech disorders,” Shahbaz wrote.

“Some attributed his stutter to ‘cognitive decline’. Others mocked it as one of his ‘gaffes’. Still others questioned his mental fitness to run for presidency.”

In reality, two things can be true at once. Some of Biden’s verbal stumbling could be due to his stutter, while other incidents may point to a decline in health.

Yet to the left, it’s all or nothing. Since Biden has dealt with a stutter for most of his life, that apparently means that any criticism of him must be evil.

“Biden’s stutter had become an open display of vulnerability,” Shahbaz continued. “And opponents showed an unapologetic appetite to capitalize on any and all susceptibility. It is simply the law of the jungle. In politics, that is.”

This idea is a complete misrepresentation of the facts. Shahbaz would like readers to believe that Biden is a completely healthy man otherwise who has been wrongfully mocked for a genuine disorder.

Instead, the truth is that Biden is a man experiencing mental and physical decline who wishes to use a stutter as a “catch-all” excuse for other concerning health problems.

Beyond that, the concern that many conservatives have expressed regarding Biden’s cognitive state is not necessarily born from malice against Biden himself. Instead, it is simply a belief that Biden’s inability to communicate is dangerous both for the country and for his own health.

Some Republicans have said that they actually feel bad for Biden because they believe he is being mistreated by Democrats who refuse to acknowledge his health concerns. According to private communications obtained by Politico, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has expressed such sentiments.

“I of course have no medical training and can’t diagnose a condition — especially over someone I don’t personally interact daily — but from a distance I can see that he’s not doing well,” Lee reportedly said. “Sad. And disturbing.”

When it comes down to it, Republicans are not the ones who are trotting Biden out in front of the country despite his obvious struggles. The Democrats’ insistence on doing so is arguably more cruel than anything Republicans have said about Biden’s condition.

The continued failure of the president to communicate effectively is not normal, and it goes beyond a stutter or speech impediment. Biden’s tendency to not only stumble, but also completely lose his train of thought, suggests that much more concerning elements are in play.

