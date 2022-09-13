Watch: Biden Suffers Brain Freeze, Can't Recite Preamble of Declaration of Independence, Butchers 'America'

Maybe President Joe Biden should stay away from trying to recite the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Because it never seems to end well for him.

Speaking to a group of union workers in Boston on Monday, Biden botched it once again. He suffered a brain freeze halfway through the first line — in the middle of a word no less — and abandoned it altogether.

He said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalien-.”

The word at that point in the Declaration is “unalienable.” Mispronouncing the beginning and apparently forgetting the ending, Biden quickly moved on.

Biden: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienab–*brain freeze*” pic.twitter.com/fWLlxxj7Gy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 12, 2022

(The White House transcript pretends Biden actually said the whole word, though did not try to correct his “inalienable” vs. “unalienable” error.)

It was the latest in a line of botched efforts by Biden to quote his own country’s foundational document.

Previous attempts included a June 2021 effort, in which the president evidently forgot “the pursuit of happiness” phrase. And in a major gaffe on the campaign trail in March 2020, then-candidate Biden said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created by the, you know, you know, the thing.”

Remembering the content of the Declaration of Independence is a recurring problem for Joe Biden. From 2020: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing.” pic.twitter.com/A0MRpMmIWk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2022

You might think the president of the United States would know the preamble of the Declaration of Independence by heart, but you would be mistaken. And you also might think that if he couldn’t recite it properly, he wouldn’t keep trying.

This wasn’t Biden’s only gaffe on Monday. During an angry portion of the speech, he stumbled over the word “America.” He told the group, “This is the United States Famair, for God’s sake!”

(The White House transcript cleaned that one up.)

BIDEN: “This is the United States (unintelligible), for God’s sake!” pic.twitter.com/O3doN8Vy8J — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

And, of course, his remarks were not without his usual lies. Despite two back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth — the traditional definition of an economic “recession” — Biden assured his audience that “we’ve moved from “economic crisis to economic resurgence.”

Biden: We’ve gone from “economic crisis to economic resurgence.” We’re in a recession. pic.twitter.com/UzSQ6n27bw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2022

The president’s full remarks can be viewed in the video below.

For Biden, nearly every public appearance includes at least one embarrassment — for himself and the country.

Last week, the president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., to sign the condolence book for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Rather than composing his own heartfelt message like any adult would, he pulled out a type-written notecard, obviously prepared by an aide, and copied the contents into the book.

Biden’s mental failings are impossible to hide. Far from being amusing, his obvious cognitive decline has become a national security issue.

How much longer will Democrats and the mainstream media continue to pretend there’s nothing wrong with this man?

He slurs his words, he speaks gibberish in public appearances, and he loses his train of thought while he’s speaking. All of those might be understandable in a man of advanced years, none of them are acceptable in a United States president.

Clearly, Biden is incapable of running the country.

Which only raises the question — if Biden’s not calling the shots, who is?

