Watch: Biden Takes a Shot to the Head as He Struggles to Exit Marine One

President Joe Biden hit a bump Sunday night on his long road to fight back against a special counsel’s report that questioned his mental acuity.

To be precise, Biden appeared to bump his head on the frame of Marine One as he and first lady Jill Biden exited the presidential helicopter after returning to the White House from Delaware, Fox News reported.







On Thursday, special counsel Robert Hur’s report on the president’s handling of classified documents said he would appear to a jury as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” who was unable to accurately recall significant dates in his life.

The report cited that as a reason not to bring charges against Biden.

The 81-year-old president held a news conference Thursday night to push back against doubts about his cognitive abilities — during which he called Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi the president of Mexico.

Many Democrats expressed concern about Hur’s report.

The report “clears him legally and kneecaps him politically,” said Paul Begala, a former adviser to former President Bill Clinton, according to NPR.

“It’s certainly true that anything that feeds the master negative narrative is especially harmful,” Begala said.

Is Biden fit for office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (29 Votes) No: 99% (2651 Votes)

“For [Bill] Clinton, it was cheating, for [George W.] Bush, it was ‘dumb,’ [Barack] Obama ‘elitist,’ which is why when Obama said 57 states, it didn’t hurt him. If it was Bush, it would have.”

“Obviously with Biden, it’s ‘old.’ So, this really really hurts him,” he said.

“This is terrible for Democrats. And anybody with a functioning brain knows that,” Begala said in a separate interview on CNN.

David Axelrod, a former senior adviser in the Obama White House, said the report “just amplified Biden’s greatest challenge,” according to NPR.

The challenge was highlighted by a new ABC News/Ipsos poll that found 86 percent of respondents believe the president is too old to serve a second term. The poll of 528 U.S. adults has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

Republicans have highlighted the Hur report’s findings about Biden.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas said it wasn’t surprising.

“The American people have seen for years that he is a man with a failing memory. What this report indicates though is that you have a blatant double standard: If Joe Biden is not going to face criminal charges, then Donald Trump shouldn’t be facing criminal charges either,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley questioned the cognitive abilities of both Biden and the GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump who is 77.

“We have to face the reality of the fact that when you get to those ages, you get diminished,” Haley said Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

“These are people making decisions on our national security,” she said. “These are people making decisions on the future of our economy. We need to know they’re at the top of their game.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.