Commentary

Watch: Biden Threatens 'Right-Wing Americans' Will Need More Than Guns to Fight the Country

 By Warner Todd Huston  August 31, 2022 at 3:25pm
During his rally in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden once again threatened his political enemies with threats of sending F-15 jets after them.

This outrageous verbal attack occurred during Biden’s speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday in a segment which started out with Biden mocking gun owners.

Biden tore down gun owners and supporters of the Second Amendment by mockingly calling them “brave” and followed that up by intimating that gun owners are dangerous “right-wing” fanatics. And he capped that all off saying that Americans don’t need guns to fight against an overreaching government because he has F-15 fighter jets he can send to bomb you into the Stone Age.

During the event that drew sparse attendance, he said, “For those brave right-wing Americans who say [the 2nd amendment] is all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun.”

WATCH:

Biden’s absurd, regurgitated talking points brought out quite a lot of ridicule on social media:

Biden’s main goal, of course, is to ridicule law-abiding gun owners and particularly the AR-15 rifle. But the truth is, F-15s, nuclear weapons and Hellfire Missiles are actual weapons of war.

This isn’t the first time Biden has threatened to use F-15s to bomb people who oppose his politics.

In New Hampshire, on Feb. 10, 2020, he made a similar threat saying, “Those who say ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots’ — a great line. Well, guess what? The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government, you need an F-15 with Hellfire Missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you if you’re going to take on — you’re worried about the government knocking down your door.”

He used the F-15s line in June of 2021, as well, when he said, “Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government. If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

The above quotes are just a piece of Biden’s attempt to ridicule gun owners which often runs in conjunction with his lie that Americans could not buy cannons in the founding era or today — both claims of which are blatantly untrue. Cannons were — and are today — extremely expensive, granted, but there have never been restrictions on them.

Even today Americans can buy reproduction cannons that are indistinguishable from Revolutionary War, Civil War and even some more modern cannons. They are used in battle reenactment events all across America and are all privately owned.

The effort to destroy gun ownership is just another attempt to force Americans to live under the yoke of government and promulgates the myth that government can “protect” us from harm. This is and always has been a blatant lie. No one but you can be relied on to protect you and yours.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
