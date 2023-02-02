You know who’s not a bastion of lucidity and sharpness? The 76-year-old former President Bill Clinton.

And to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with that! Clinton is an elderly man who has moved on from his time in public office and can do whatever he darn well pleases.

You know who’s also not a bastion of lucidity and sharpness? President Joe Biden.

But unlike Clinton, Biden is still very much required to be lucid and sharp by virtue of being president.

So it should be wildly concerning — not just for Biden apologists, but any American who cares about the country — that Biden doesn’t even appear to have the mental faculties of the man who was president 30 years ago.

Yes, Biden is four years older than Clinton, but that shouldn’t account for the latest batch of Biden gaffes — gaffes made all the worse due to the juxtaposition with Clinton.

First, the gaffe in question:

Biden: “More than half of the women in my administration are women. pic.twitter.com/prhmqLg81L — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) February 2, 2023

“More than half the women in my Cabinet, more than half the people in my Cabinet, more than half the women in my administration are women,” a stammering Biden barely got out.

Biden made that comment while playing host to Clinton for an event at the White House celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which The Associated Press noted was signed by Clinton two weeks after he took office in 1993.

According to The Hill, the FMLA requires certain employers to provide up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave if an employee is sick, has a new child, or is taking care of a sick family member.

There’s a Joe Biden joke in here somewhere about Jill Biden needing time off to take care of an elderly family member currently residing at the White House, but that joke really doesn’t feel necessary given what Biden lets spew forth from his mouth every time he opens it.

Before Biden made the unfortunate error of saying more than half of his female staffers are female, Clinton took to the podium to espouse some typical platitudes about why the FMLA is so important.

What Clinton said isn’t nearly as important as how he said it. Namely, he was positively… normal? He sounded very much like a septuagenarian, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any Biden-esque gaffes committed by the former president.

And that fact, even with this minimal sample size, should terrify everyone.

Being president is not an easy job, and a younger, sharper man would be pushed to his limits in the role.

But for the 80-year-old Biden? It’s a job that genuinely seems impossible for him, yet he’s being propped up almost “Weekend at Bernie’s”-style because he is a useful idiot. The Democrats can throw him up on stage to spout any leftist talking point they want.

(Case in point: this entire article. Why is Biden bragging that over half of his administration are women? That prerequisite hasn’t exactly panned out for him when you observe, say, the vice president.)

So yes, everyone should take a brief moment to gaze at the spectacle that is Joe Biden trying to assemble a coherent thought.

But after you get those chuckles out of your system, it’s important to remind yourself that this bumbling fool is ostensibly the leader of the free world.

What does it say about the first two years of the Biden administration that I’d rather have two more years of Clinton than two more weeks of Biden?

