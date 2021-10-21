By nearly any metric, President Joe Biden has disappointed the American people during his short time in office. Even many of the people who voted for him last November are coming to regret their decision.

Natalya Murakhver is one of those very people, and she went on Fox News on Thursday to discuss her concerns about Biden’s leadership.

“When I consider what [Biden] has done to America’s children, or rather not done, it is heartbreaking,” Murakhver said.

“I think we’re about 274 days into his presidency, and we are still masking, restricting and just curtailing every single freedom our school children have. He promised us schools open and children restored within 100 days, and we are way past that deadline.”

Biden voter Natalya: “What [Joe Biden] has done to America’s children, or rather not done, is heartbreaking. We are still masking, restricting, and just curtailing every single freedom our school children have.” pic.twitter.com/y3G0JAwhjQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 21, 2021

According to The Associated Press, Biden said on Dec. 8, 2020, that he would reopen “the majority of our schools” within the first 100 days of his presidency. He also said he would require Americans to wear masks for 100 days, implying that after that time period, the masks could come off.

While most schools in the country are reopened, many are still operating under ridiculously stringent restrictions, including requiring children to wear masks well past Biden’s initial deadline.

As of Sept. 29, 16 states and Washington, D.C., still had mask mandates for their schools, Education Week reported. Of the remaining 34 states, only nine have banned school districts from enforcing universal mask mandates.

Has Biden abandoned American children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3964 Votes) No: 0% (11 Votes)

According to Bloomberg, Biden’s COVID-19 response team held a news briefing Wednesday to announce plans for the vaccination of millions of American children aged 5 to 11. Given the numerous questions regarding the safety of the quickly developed vaccines, many of which have been dismissed by the medical elites in Washington rather than answered, this is an incredibly disturbing plan.

Even if children do get the vaccine like the health elites are pushing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said they should still be forced to wear masks in schools, Fox News reported.

“So, right now we are going to continue to recommend masks in all schools for all people in those schools and we will look forward to scaling out pediatric vaccination during this period of time,” Walensky said.

It is hard to express just how anti-science these recommendations are. First of all, recommending vaccines for children — the portion of our population least at risk of becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19 — is at best questionable and at worst reckless.

According to The New York Times, only 63,000 children were hospitalized between August 2020 and Oct. 6, 2021, and just 520 had died.

Of course, the Times only reported those numbers after a previous version of the article inflated them by over 800,000, but that is beside the point.

Given that Statista reported only 5.2 million cases in Americans age 17 and under since the start of the pandemic, hospitalization and death rates for children are very low.

In addition, while adverse effects from the vaccine for children are relatively rare, they certainly do exist. Those two things combined are a pretty strong argument against vaccines requirements for children, especially until more research has been completed.

In its quest to maintain control over Americans, the Biden administration has abandoned its promises, especially as they pertain to American children. Murakhver is completely justified in her frustration, and many Americans are joining her by the day.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.