Watch Biden's 14 Straight Seconds of Brain Malfunction - Is This the Worst He's Ever Been?

Thanksgiving is now over so you might have already dealt with that one relative who’s beginning to lose the battle with senility.

At least that sad ordeal was over by “Black Friday.”

Imagine, however, if that same relative occupied the most powerful position in the world.

That is where we are with President Joe Biden these days.

There’s no shortage of tangible, political issues for which you could lambaste Biden — from his laissez-faire attitude about the border to his awful handling of the economy. There’s also the not-insignificant issue of his son’s ongoing legal troubles.

And yet there are drooling leftists who will defend the president on all of the above issues.

Fine.

Let’s then have a discussion about his mental faculties, because above all else, having a sound mind should be the bare minimum requirement to be the nation’s commander-in-chief.

Whether you love him or despise him, it’s hard not to feel a pang of sympathy for Biden’s apparent cognitive decline. He’s an 80-year-old grandfather who shouldn’t be handling a football while playing with his grandkids, let alone handling the nuclear football.

That brings us to this video of Biden speaking Friday at the White House after signing a bill to avoid a potential railroad shutdown — a clip that amounts to 14 seconds of utter incoherence:







When a reporter asked the president how, exactly, he was going to be able to help the campaign of Sen. Raphael Warnock in the much-anticipated Georgia runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker if Biden wasn’t even going to be in the state, his response was … lacking. To say the least.

“I’m going to Georgia today to help Senator Warren,” Biden said.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Warnock are not the same person, though Warren could always choose to identify herself as a black person.

Biden immediately tried to clarify his comments.

“Not to Georgia, I’m going to help Senator Warren to them to do a major fundraiser up in Boston today,” he said.

Fair warning, his speech got rather unintelligible between the words “Warren” and “major fundraiser.”

“For, for the, uh, our next and continued Senate candidate and senator,” Biden said before trailing off.

The president was scheduled to travel to Boston on Friday evening for a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee event. Perhaps that is what he was trying to reference — although it was anything but clear.

Look, if this were an isolated incident, maybe you could just chalk it up to an elderly man staying up a bit past his bedtime or missing a nap (yes, it’s readily apparent that these caveats are treating the president of the United States as if he were a toddler.)

But this has happened before, time and time and time and time and time again.

What language is this? pic.twitter.com/KyOxUuBxm7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 20, 2022



Again, take out everything that has made Biden a bad president and leader. Just take the frequently confused grandfather at face value.

Would you want him running a convenience store, let alone the most powerful nation in the world?

I didn’t think so.

