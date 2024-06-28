Watch: Biden's Brain Collapses During Debate with Trump, Sounds Lost During 38-Second Nightmare

Throughout President Joe Biden’s first term in office, one question has remained at the front of everyone’s minds: Is this guy’s mental health deteriorating?

If Thursday night’s CNN-hosted presidential debate is any indication, the answer to that question is a resounding, painful, “Yes.”

Throughout large portions of the debate, the sitting U.S. president mumbled, sounded hoarse, looked aimless and at one point, at least, appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking.

Don’t believe it? Just watch the following clip and try not to cringe:

BIDEN: “…with the COVID.. excuse me.. dealing with.. everything we have to do with.. look.. if… we finally beat, Medicare.” TRUMP: “He’s right. He did beat Medicare. He’s destroying Medicare.” pic.twitter.com/jgVCpXUhWZ — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) June 28, 2024

Toward the end of making a point about healthcare, Biden completely fumbled an answer by trailing off into rambling nothingness.

“…with the COVID, excuse me, with… dealing with everything we have to do with… look… if… we finally beat Medicare,” Biden said.

Trump, who appeared stunningly disciplined throughout long stretches of the debate, seized on the opportunity to capitalize on the moment.

“He’s right, he did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare…” Trump said.

That wasn’t Biden’s only tough moment at the debate.

Before any questions had even been asked, Biden awkwardly shambled across the stage before quietly mumbling into the microphone.

Pollster Frank Luntz also noted that his focus group of undecided voters was concerned with Biden’s health based on the sound of his voice.

My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

“My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health,” Luntz wrote.

Many viewers of the event took to X to note how poorly Biden looked, especially health-wise.

If President Biden was hoping to convince Americans that concerns about his age are overstated, he’s not. He sounds hoarse and is hard to understand. Lost train of thought while discussing health care and inflation.

“Is Biden sick” trending online. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) June 28, 2024

“If President Biden was hoping to convince Americans that concerns about his age are overstated, he’s not. He sounds hoarse and is hard to understand. Lost train of thought while discussing health care and inflation,” one user wrote.

I’m genuinely concerned for President Biden’s health. — Caroline Craig David (@CarolineCDavid) June 28, 2024

“I’m genuinely concerned for President Biden’s health,” another said.

If this is what Joe Biden sounds like after a FULL WEEK prepping at Camp David, just imagine how bad a normal day is. His mental state and health is far worse than we ever imagined. — Brady Smith (@ImBradySmith) June 28, 2024

“If this is what Joe Biden sounds like after a FULL WEEK prepping at Camp David, just imagine how bad a normal day is,” another wrote. “His mental state and health is far worse than we ever imagined.”

Things aren’t looking good for the Biden campaign team. Choosing to partake in this debate may have been a deadly mistake.

