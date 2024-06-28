Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden's Brain Collapses During Debate with Trump, Sounds Lost During 38-Second Nightmare

 By Michael Austin  June 27, 2024 at 7:11pm
Throughout President Joe Biden’s first term in office, one question has remained at the front of everyone’s minds: Is this guy’s mental health deteriorating?

If Thursday night’s CNN-hosted presidential debate is any indication, the answer to that question is a resounding, painful, “Yes.”

Throughout large portions of the debate, the sitting U.S. president mumbled, sounded hoarse, looked aimless and at one point, at least, appeared to lose his train of thought while speaking.

Don’t believe it? Just watch the following clip and try not to cringe:

Toward the end of making a point about healthcare, Biden completely fumbled an answer by trailing off into rambling nothingness.

“…with the COVID, excuse me, with… dealing with everything we have to do with… look… if… we finally beat Medicare,” Biden said.

Trump, who appeared stunningly disciplined throughout long stretches of the debate, seized on the opportunity to capitalize on the moment.

Are you watching the debate?

“He’s right, he did beat Medicare. He beat it to death and he’s destroying Medicare…” Trump said.

That wasn’t Biden’s only tough moment at the debate.

Before any questions had even been asked, Biden awkwardly shambled across the stage before quietly mumbling into the microphone.

Pollster Frank Luntz also noted that his focus group of undecided voters was concerned with Biden’s health based on the sound of his voice.

“My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health,” Luntz wrote.

Many viewers of the event took to X to note how poorly Biden looked, especially health-wise.

“If President Biden was hoping to convince Americans that concerns about his age are overstated, he’s not. He sounds hoarse and is hard to understand. Lost train of thought while discussing health care and inflation,” one user wrote.

“I’m genuinely concerned for President Biden’s health,” another said.

“If this is what Joe Biden sounds like after a FULL WEEK prepping at Camp David, just imagine how bad a normal day is,” another wrote. “His mental state and health is far worse than we ever imagined.”

Things aren’t looking good for the Biden campaign team. Choosing to partake in this debate may have been a deadly mistake.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Conversation