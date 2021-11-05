Has Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm stolen a page from Vice President Kamala Harris’ playbook?

Granholm made an appearance on Bloomberg TV Friday morning and was asked if she had a plan to bring down the sky-high price of gasoline in the U.S.

As host Tom Keene set up his question, Granholm looked like a child trying to stifle a giggle during a scolding.

“In Sturgis, Michigan, it is $2.89 a gallon,” Keene said. “I guess that’s better than in California. What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?”

As Keene finished, the energy secretary burst out laughing. After collecting herself, she exclaimed, “That is hilarious.”

It really wasn’t.

“Would that I had the magic wand on this,” Granholm said. “As you know, of course, oil is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called [the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries]. And they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.”

“Clearly the Biden administration is very concerned about the price at the pump, and certainly the price in peoples’ wallets for natural as for this winter, including propane and heating oil, particularly in the Northeast,” Granholm continued, according to RealClearPolitics.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm pulls a Kamala Harris and bursts out laughing when asked about the Biden administration’s plan to address surging gas prices. Granholm: “That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.” pic.twitter.com/P1qknxzoWO — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 5, 2021

Keene did not share in the energy secretary’s amusement. And I don’t imagine too many viewers did either.

“What is the American solution?” he asked. “If Russia and OPEC are the bad guys, the global price in the market. We all understand the economics. What is the Biden plan to jumpstart energy production across America?”

“Here’s the Biden plan,” Granholm said. “I’m here in Glasgow. The Biden plan is to diversify and make sure we move in a direction of clean energy, where we are not reliant on cartels and we’re not reliant upon geopolitical adversaries who may be creating choke points … That’s obviously a longer-term strategy.”

Granholm then attempted to place blame anywhere but on the Biden administration.

“We are reliant on a global gas market. We can’t just produce oil for the United States. It is on a global market,” she said. “The president has not banned oil and gas leases, there are 23 million acres of public lands, that includes offshore and onshore, where there are leases that are not being used right now by oil and gas companies. Over 7,000 leases have been issued … And the companies are not using them … why is that? The production issue is not at the foot of the president.”

The optics of Granholm’s flippant behavior won’t go over well with ordinary Americans who are paying astronomical prices to fill up their tanks. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in America was $2.11 on Nov. 5, 2020. On Friday, a year later, the average price was $3.42.

On Oct. 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Americans would be spending up to 54 percent more to heat their homes this winter.

That obviously doesn’t matter to Granholm, who apparently found the whole thing to be hysterical.

The fact is that the Biden administration was handed an energy-independent America just 10 months ago and no longer had to rely on the whims of Middle Eastern dictators.

Although she claims to be powerless to bring down the price of gas, America is sitting on top of an enormous supply of oil.

Joe Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm blamed high gas prices on the OPEC cartel. Someone should remind her the United States has a 200-year supply of oil. — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) November 5, 2021

In the middle of October when the price of gasoline spiked to a seven-year-high, Fox News contributor Mark Thiessen appeared on the network’s program “The Faulkner Focus” to weigh in.

“Higher gas prices are a result of deliberate choices. The Biden administration declared war on fossil fuels. They have made clear that they intend to put the fossil fuel industry out of business,” Thiessen said. “So we’ve got now only about 528 oil rigs pumping oil — which is half of what it was in 2019 under Trump. That is a result of — when you tell a business you’re going to put them out of business, they’re not gonna drill new wells, and Wall Street’s not gonna invest in the fossil fuels industry, so they’re exacerbating that.”

The lofty prices Americans are paying at the pump didn’t happen by accident — they have been part of the progressive plan for years. Simply put, Democrats are convinced that if they can drive up the prices of fossil fuels to prohibitive levels, consumers will seek alternatives — like electric cars.

Hours after receiving the greatest honor of his life, Biden scribbled his name on an executive order revoking the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Do you believe the actions of the Biden administration drove up the price of gas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (942 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Another executive order placed a 60-day moratorium on new oil and natural gas leases and drilling permits on federal lands and waters.

In May, Axios reported that the Biden administration had agreed to waive sanctions on the company building the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline into Germany. Two months later, despite his “opposition” to the controversial project, Biden struck a deal with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to allow its completion.

The Biden administration’s deliberate efforts to sabotage the U.S. oil industry have worked all too well.

Jennifer Granholm is one of the liberal elites, and as she showed us with her ridiculous, tone-deaf antics this morning, she couldn’t care less.

One Twitter user offered the best advice of all: “For God’s sake, vote Republican.”

For God’s sake, vote Republican — Luisito (@crypto_passion) November 5, 2021

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.