Watch Biden's Face as He Ignores Reporters' Questions on Classified Docs - Then He Drops 4 Words

Did Americans just get a glimpse of the “big guy”?

President Joe Biden, who has spent two years in office disgracing the country with scenes of a chief executive alternating between entitlement and ineptitude, showed a face last week of smirking smugness as an unusually combative press corps shouted questions about the classified documents that keep turning up in places they have no business being.

And as the video of the moment shows, his contempt was clear.

Biden smirks as he ignores questions on the classified documents found in his home, office, and garage. pic.twitter.com/FpBq4veWU3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2023

The moment took place Friday as Biden was holding a photo-op meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the Oval Office. According to a White House press pool report, the two leaders made banal statements about “shared values” (Biden) and a “complex security environment” (Kishida).

As the two men shook hands the moment devolved into an “extremely chaotic” scene, as the pool report described it, that was dominated by shouted questions from reporters about classified documents being found in decidedly not secure environments in a Washington office used by Biden after his vice presidency and even in his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

At first, Biden simply smirked as the media minions had the audacity to be shouting questions at all.

Then, as the reporters were being herded from the room by administration minders, Biden smiled broadly, apparently openly amused at the scrum in front of him.

“Don’t get hurt, fellas,” he said. “Don’t get hurt.”

It was as obnoxious a display of arrogance as Biden has put on since he took the oath of office.

And it didn’t go down well:

Smirk of a corrupt, pathological liar who thinks it’s funny, and believes he’s above the law—and likely is with this DOJ and Special Counsel.

He hates the press, even though they’re sycophants carrying his water. He feels it’s owed him after 50 yrs in Washington. I loathe him. — Mom (@MSMCali) January 13, 2023

Yet there he sits, all high and mighty. Cause nothing happens to him, ever. — -Jeff- (@orloff_jeff) January 13, 2023

Cover up before midterms, and probably would have been swept under the rug. Worse than Nixon. — Darryl Ricketts (@terpsfaninga) January 13, 2023

That smirk should get him impeached. C’mon Joey your days are numbered. — Let’s Go Racing! (@garrickmhorton) January 13, 2023

To be fair, it’s entirely possible the performance wasn’t as deliberately graceless as it seemed.

The president, as some Twitter users pointed out, might not have been totally aware of what was happening.

the look strong and mighty.? how about feeble and totally out of it. A total disgrace to all. — kj (@Johnson_KJ196) January 13, 2023

(It’s not like it would be the first time. He’s got a lengthy history of simply being lost.)

But it’s more likely to be the former.

Considering the heat that has surrounded the Biden White House over the past week — greater than the heat it received for the disgraceful exit from Afghanistan, greater than the heat given for the disgraceful student loan bailout proposal (the Washington press corps, of course, love that kind of welfare to the well-educated classes), greater than the heat received for the ongoing illegal immigration invasion he’s incited by failing to enforce the law (an impeachable offense) — even Biden must be at least dimly aware of what’s happening with the document scandal.

But even Biden must know that when push comes to shove the mainstream media that’s peppering him with questions like so many gnats will stop biting him and start backing him — classified documents or no classified documents.

Mainstream media executives and their Washington workforce helped force the Biden presidency on the United States — with the assistance of Big Tech, the usual Hollywood suspects, etc.

The still-unraveling Hunter Biden scandal has shown the American people who are paying attention that Joe Biden really is the “big guy” of an organization that looks more every day like an organized criminal enterprise than simply a powerful political family.

Biden, like every other Democrat, is well aware that there’s a two-tiered system of accountability in the American news media, just as there’s a two-tiered system of “justice” when it comes to the Justice Department — and liberals aren’t anywhere near as likely as conservatives to be called to account in either.

It could well have been the “big guy” smirking at the reporters before scornfully calling out “don’t get hurt.”

Unfortunately, for the rest of the country, it’s more than two years too late for that.

