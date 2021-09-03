Throughout his long political career, President Joe Biden has made a habit of flipping his positions on many important issues. A video from 2015 that has resurfaced shows his views on abortion were much different six years ago.

At the time, Biden said his religious faith played a large role in his views on the execrable practice of ending innocent human life.

“I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being,” he said. “But I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing and non-God-fearing people that have a different view.”

Biden in 2015: “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being.” pic.twitter.com/1ZPCVWjxJY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2021

Biden implied that while he is not willing to force his religious views on others, he personally believes life begins at conception. This either means Biden was against abortion after that point or if he did accept abortion after conception, he had no problem ending a life.

Even in 2015, there were logical issues with Biden’s argument. While his point about not forcing religion through politics is valid in general, it shouldn’t apply to abortion.

The idea that innocent babies should not be killed should be based on basic morality, not religion. Nonetheless, Biden at least admitted that he himself accepted life began at the moment of conception.

Fast-forward to Friday, when Biden was answering a question from a reporter at the White House. His comments on abortion directly contradicted his previously stated views.

“I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception. … I don’t agree, but I respect that,” he said.

BIDEN: “I respect those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception — I don’t agree but I respect that.”pic.twitter.com/OiATYRovzw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 3, 2021

In 2015, Biden said he accepted life began at conception but he respected those who disagree. Now, he is saying he respects those who believe life begins at conception, but he is in the crowd who disagrees.

That is a complete and total reversal from the president of the United States on an important political topic.

The reporter’s question was posed in the context of a new abortion law in Texas. That law, SB 8, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. It went into effect Wednesday, and it allows citizens to sue anyone who violates the law by providing an abortion after a heartbeat is detected.

Abortion activists urged the Supreme Court to block the law, but it refused to do so by a 5-4 vote in the late hours of Wednesday night, The New York Times reported.

In the same response that Biden flipped his view on the beginning of life, he railed against Texas’ new law to protect innocent lives.

“The most pernicious thing about the Texas law, it sort of creates a vigilante system where people get rewards,” he said. “It just seems — I know this sounds ridiculous — almost un-American.”

That doesn’t just sound ridiculous; it is ridiculous. There is nothing “vigilante” or “un-American” about holding someone accountable for breaking the law, especially when that crime involves ending an innocent life.

Biden has shown he is willing to completely abandon his morals and religious convictions in order to gain political power. That is a reprehensible trait for anyone to have, but it’s even more concerning coming from our own president.

