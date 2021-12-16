Share
Commentary

Watch: Biden's Trip to Kentucky Goes South as He's Greeted with Shouts of 'Let's Go, Brandon' and 'Pedophile'

 By Samantha Chang  December 16, 2021 at 8:10am
President Joe Biden was greeted by sarcastic chants of “Let’s go Brandon!” while surveying the damage in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, Kentucky, on Wednesday.

Let’s go Brandon” is a euphemistic way of saying “F*** Joe Biden.”

The slogan became a viral sensation in October after an NBC reporter inaccurately described the chant “F*** Joe Biden!” roaring from the crowd at a NASCAR race as “Let’s go Brandon.” At the time, the reporter was interviewing winning driver Brandon Brown.

The mantra has since become a rallying cry among conservatives to express their disgust over how Biden’s irresponsible policies are destroying the country.

It’s telling that Kentucky residents who just weathered a devastating storm are so upset at the president that they can’t help but slam him even when he visits them on a contrived goodwill tour.

One Twitter user summed up the sentiments of countless Americans when she said, “Im sitting in my house looking at the destruction Biden is doing to our country……Worse than a hurricane.”

Several hecklers shouted “Let’s go Brandon!” as the career politician toured a crumbled street block.

At one point, a protester shouted at Biden: “You’ve got blood on your hands, bub!”

No More Hiding It: CNN Runs Through Point After Point of 'Beyond Bleak' News for Biden

As the 79-year-old Democrat posed for selfies, one heckler yelled, “Where’s the children, pedophile? Where are they? Where’s the children?”

The protester added: “What the f*** are you here for?”

WARNING: The following video contain graphic language.

The jab was presumably a reference to Biden’s well-documented history of creepy, overly tactile encounters with small children.

The Biden administration is buckling under the weight of raging inflation, pandemic hysteria and intraparty buyers’ remorse.

With his poll numbers plunging to abysmal lows, there’s rampant speculation that Biden might not even run for re-election.

His multipronged failures have encouraged two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to come out of the woodwork to grab headlines.

The Hill’s media reporter, Joe Concha, observed that “given how pathetic the field is on the Democratic side with or without Joe Biden, [Hillary] may just get a second chance at winning the office her husband so famously made infamous.”

If that happens, the 2024 election cycle will be an even bigger media circus than the 2016 and 2020 races were.

That means the public will be bombarded with nonstop media propaganda, unhinged political posturing and more protests and riots.

Can America survive such an onslaught during these tenuous times?

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Conversation

