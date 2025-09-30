Share
Watch: 'Big Balls' Finally Speaks Out, Crushes Worst Fake News Narrative About That Bloody Night

 By Randy DeSoto  September 30, 2025
Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” the former Department of Government Efficiency staffer who saved a young woman from some D.C. thugs in August, gave more details on Monday about the attack.

And in so doing, he put to bed a liberal narrative that he was beaten up by just two young teenagers, a man and a woman.

Coristine, 19, recounted to Fox News host Jesse Watters regarding the fateful attack in early August, “I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we’re walking to the car, there’s a group of 10 guys right across the street… They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation.”

“So she unlocks the car, I rush her into the driver’s seat. I close the door behind her, and she’s able to lock the doors. Right as I turn around, they’re right up on me — they’re just a few feet away,” he said.

“They slammed me against the car and started throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up. I’m getting a lot of punches here and I’m just trying to protect my head the best way that I can,” Coristine added.

He concluded, “Luckily, the whole thing didn’t last too long; the police showed up pretty quickly, so I was very fortunate I only came out with a broken nose and a concussion. It could have been a lot worse.”

The Daily Beast’s Cameron Adams sought to downplay the ordeal Coristine and his friend experienced, saying the former DOGE staffer skipped an “embarrassing detail” about the episode.

“In a statement released on Aug. 5, two days after the incident, authorities announced the arrests of two 15-year-olds, one male and one female, both from Hyattsville, Maryland. Both were charged with carjacking,” he wrote.

Adams argued that this detail “clashed” with Coristine’s recollection that he had a run-in with a larger male gang.

However, the police report, which Adams even linked to in his article, clearly states, “During the assault, a [Metropolitan Police Department] cruiser pulled into the block causing the suspects to flee. Two of the suspects were apprehended by the on-scene officers. One of the victims was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained in the assault.”

“Multiple suspects remain outstanding,” the report said, and authorities encouraged anyone who had knowledge of the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

President Donald Trump posted on social media following the attack, saying that crime from “youths” and gang members was “totally out of control.”

Trump ultimately federalized the D.C. police and sent in the National Guard, and crime has fallen dramatically.

Thankfully, Coristine has set the record straight regarding what really happened in early August.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
