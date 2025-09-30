Watch: 'Big Balls' Finally Speaks Out, Crushes Worst Fake News Narrative About That Bloody Night

Edward Coristine, also known as “Big Balls,” the former Department of Government Efficiency staffer who saved a young woman from some D.C. thugs in August, gave more details on Monday about the attack.

And in so doing, he put to bed a liberal narrative that he was beaten up by just two young teenagers, a man and a woman.

Coristine, 19, recounted to Fox News host Jesse Watters regarding the fateful attack in early August, “I was walking one of my friends back to her car, and as we’re walking to the car, there’s a group of 10 guys right across the street… They start shouting at us. And really quickly, I knew something was really off about the situation.”

“So she unlocks the car, I rush her into the driver’s seat. I close the door behind her, and she’s able to lock the doors. Right as I turn around, they’re right up on me — they’re just a few feet away,” he said.

“They slammed me against the car and started throwing a bunch of punches. I keep my hands up. I’m getting a lot of punches here and I’m just trying to protect my head the best way that I can,” Coristine added.

We should rename Gen Z the Big Balls Generation after the heroic Edward Coristine. The best of them are so much more serious and resolute than their feckless elders https://t.co/Mk7uq8ouQX — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 30, 2025

He concluded, “Luckily, the whole thing didn’t last too long; the police showed up pretty quickly, so I was very fortunate I only came out with a broken nose and a concussion. It could have been a lot worse.”

Former DOGE staffer Edward Coristine describes brutal DC attack by teen gang https://t.co/mo31nZDN8z pic.twitter.com/isUMrHxCpT — New York Post (@nypost) September 30, 2025

Do you support Trump’s efforts to end out-of-control crime in some of America’s greatest cities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (180 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Daily Beast’s Cameron Adams sought to downplay the ordeal Coristine and his friend experienced, saying the former DOGE staffer skipped an “embarrassing detail” about the episode.

“In a statement released on Aug. 5, two days after the incident, authorities announced the arrests of two 15-year-olds, one male and one female, both from Hyattsville, Maryland. Both were charged with carjacking,” he wrote.

Adams argued that this detail “clashed” with Coristine’s recollection that he had a run-in with a larger male gang.

However, the police report, which Adams even linked to in his article, clearly states, “During the assault, a [Metropolitan Police Department] cruiser pulled into the block causing the suspects to flee. Two of the suspects were apprehended by the on-scene officers. One of the victims was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained in the assault.”

“Multiple suspects remain outstanding,” the report said, and authorities encouraged anyone who had knowledge of the incident to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

FYI: The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. call police at (202)… pic.twitter.com/KuQMp8ZS8Z — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 20, 2025

President Donald Trump posted on social media following the attack, saying that crime from “youths” and gang members was “totally out of control.”

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Trump ultimately federalized the D.C. police and sent in the National Guard, and crime has fallen dramatically.

Thankfully, Coristine has set the record straight regarding what really happened in early August.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.