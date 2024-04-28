Former Attorney General William Barr recently was able to star in a demonstration of the fact that former President Donald Trump can wield a social media message like a rapier.

The words of Barr’s recent endorsement of Trump in the presidential race were barely out when Trump used sarcasm to skewer him.

“Wow! Former A.G. Bill Barr, who let a lot of great people down by not investigating Voter Fraud in our Country, has just Endorsed me for President despite the fact that I called him ‘Weak, Slow Moving, Lethargic, Gutless, and Lazy’ (New York Post!),” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Based on the fact that I greatly appreciate his wholehearted Endorsement, I am removing the word ‘Lethargic’ from my statement. Thank you Bill. MAGA2024!” Trump wrote.

Barr then went on CNN, where he was read the post. At its end, all he could do was shake his head and smile.

This pretty much sums up the interview. pic.twitter.com/G3r728Z2sl — Acyn (@Acyn) April 27, 2024

“Classic Trump,” Barr said in response.

Elsewhere in the CNN interview, Barr explained why he would back Trump even after their widely publicized rift.

“I think that Biden is unfit for office,” Barr said.

“I think Trump would do less damage than Biden, and I think all this stuff about a threat to democracy — I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement and the Biden administration,” he said.

Although Barr opposed Trump’s last-ditch battle against the results of the 2020 election, he said that the Trump administration gets a bad rap.

“The fact of the matter is, as I said all along, I agreed with Trump’s policies and despite the media, the left-wing media’s effort to portray it as a lawless administration, it wasn’t,” he said. “His policies were sound and we had victories in courts and we defended them.”

During the interview, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins brought up allegations that Trump talked about executing an individual who leaked information about him in 2020.

“I remember him being very mad about that. I actually don’t remember him saying ‘executing,’ but, I, you know, I wouldn’t dispute it,” Barr said, according to The Hill.

“The President would lose his temper and say things like that,” the former attorney general explained. “I doubt he would have actually carried it out.”

Trump’s combustible language was just that, Barr said — talk.

“I think people sometimes took him too literally and you know, he would say things like, similar to that, in occasions, to blow off steam, but I wouldn’t take him literally every time he did it,” Barr said.

