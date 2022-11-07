Watch: Bill Clinton Has Spine-Chilling Reaction to Epstein Question After Being Caught Off Guard

Former President Bill Clinton was directly questioned about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday.

Real America’s Voice journalist Juan Diaz said in a tweet Monday that he asked Clinton about his relationship to the deceased sex offender during a campaign event in support of Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in Laredo.

“Mr. Clinton, any comments on the alleged — allegation of your connection with Jeffrey Epstein?” Diaz said.

I confronted @BillClinton at the rally he held with @RepCuellar in Laredo about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. “I think the answer is clear.” pic.twitter.com/ZtDR96PJwF — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) November 7, 2022

Clinton smiled in response to the journalist, appearing surprised by the question.

“I think the evidence is [unclear],” he said.

Two witnesses who were privy to the workings of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring have described seeing Clinton in the flesh on the billionaire’s private island of Little Saint James.

Those trafficked by Epstein have described being victimized on the island, often while underage.

In 2011, Virginia Giuffre, a woman who was trafficked by Epstein, described seeing Clinton on the Caribbean island, according to the New York Post.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,” Giuffre said of seeing the former president in a deposition unsealed in 2020.

Steve Scully, a former employee of Epstein’s on the island also recounted seeing Clinton there.

In a 2020 Netflix documentary, Scully described seeing the former president sitting with Epstein on a living room porch, according to The Daily Beast.

“I remember having a dinner with Clinton,” Giuffre said, according to the outlet. “He was there.”

Another longtime aide of the Democratic president has indicated that Clinton visited the island, according to Fox News.

Doug Band served in the Clinton White House before working for Clinton after he left the presidency.

Clinton denies ever having visited the island, according to Newsweek.

The 42nd president traveled aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet numerous times, with photo evidence showing him enjoying himself aboard the aircraft, according to the New York Post.

Epstein was found dead in a federal jail cell as he awaited trial on child sex trafficking charges in 2019.

